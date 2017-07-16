 
Industry News





Latest Web Design Trends July 2017

The beginning of the year focused on responsive website design but now it's the UX (User Experience) web design that has taken over.
 
 
NEW YORK - July 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Based on psychological principals and lots of research into how people work on websites, we came up with the following UX key trends for the web design industry for 2017.

A decent user experience design will make guests remain on your site. A terrible one will make them go to somebody else's. It's vital to apply straightforward UX design standards to your site to make it act in the way that users need and anticipate.

A couple of question that you ought to have the appropriate responses as well:

1. What do individuals need from your website?

2. How they scan for data?

3. How they read on the web, and how to structure your content to exploit this examination?

4. How to utilize designs to help instead of thwart guests, how to incorporate video, sound, and other media, and when to consider intuitive as opposed to static content?

5. What to look like at your site's landing page, shapes, item pages, and content through the eyes of users to assemble a site that better addresses their issues?

6. How to adjust site content with promoting?

There are never enough awesome interfaces on the planet. Take this simple prolog to begin making awesome online experiences for your own users.

Watch a video explaining the 7 phases of


Website Design Process created by Egochi

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3JbKlSL0RyU

The Key variables of UX website architecture include:

Building a site that guests will like

Utilizing single, reliable, and standard design standards

Making great menus

Working with site maps

Adding hunt to a site

Masterminding content in a format

Composing for the web

Making category pages and landing pages

Designing item pages and structures

Utilizing media and intelligent content

Adjusting ads and content

These key factors are vital not only to stay ahead of the competition but also to ensure that your clients and prospects get the best experience your industry has to offer, this is a way to showcase how your business is in sync with the latest trends and is a leader in the segment.

