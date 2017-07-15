News By Tag
Nanobox Desktop Published as Alternative to Python virtualenv Tool
Python developers have long used the virtualenv tool that ships with the Python language to create isolated development environments. Nanobox now offers a product that can be used as an alternative to virtualenv.
Nanobox's recent release of its new programming platform includes a Nanobox Desktop component that acts as a containerized (using Docker) alernative to virtualenv. Nanobox is now marketing its local development environment product to the Python developer community as not only a replacement for virtualenv, but also as a complete dev-to-production workflow tool that includes features for local development, automated deployment to various cloud hosting platforms (including existing support for AWS, DigitalOcean, and Linode), and a production management component that allows developers using Python and other web development languages (including popular and trending languages such as PHP, Ruby, Elixir, and Go) to do health monitoring and scaling of their production applications.
For Python developers interested in subsituting Nanobox Desktop for virtualenv, Nanobox has created guides for creating generic Python apps on Nanobox (guides.nanobox.io/
For more details about the differences between virtualenv and Nanobox, see: https://content.nanobox.io/
