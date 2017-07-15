 
News By Tag
* Inhaler testing
* Pharmaceuticals
* OINDP
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Science
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Nottingham
  Nottingham
  England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
21201918171615


Copley Scientific invests locally and boosts rate of growth, to support international business

Copley has welcomed a new recruit into its commercial and technical customer support team
 
 
New Business Development Manager Anna Sipitanou (left) welcomed to the company
New Business Development Manager Anna Sipitanou (left) welcomed to the company
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Inhaler testing
Pharmaceuticals
OINDP

Industry:
Science

Location:
Nottingham - Nottingham - England

NOTTINGHAM, England - July 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Copley Scientific, the world's leading manufacturer and supplier of inhaler testing equipment, and a leading manufacturer of equipment for testing other pharmaceutical dosage forms, continues to grow its international customer base and expand its range of innovative products. Copley is investing heavily into infrastructure, by expanding its UK HQ to reinforce the company's export base, which currently supplies to over 90 countries globally. The investment also encompasses recruitment, with the current focus on strengthening customer facing teams.

As the construction of the company's new, extended HQ nears completion, Copley has welcomed a new recruit into its commercial and technical customer support team. With an MSc in Drug Discovery and Pharmaceutical Sciences and a background in contract research, Anna Sipitanou joins Copley as Business Development Manager. Anna has previously held a position at Nottingham University where she was developing computational in vitro in vivo correlation (IVIVC) models. Her appointment will provide Copley with additional technical and clinical expertise, and comprises another step in the company's significant investment in business growth.

Mark Copley, Sales Director at Copley Scientific, comments:

"As a family run business, for over 70 years, Copley Scientific has put customer service at the heart of our business. We have always recognised the importance of training, technical support, and sharing of application knowledge with our customers. Our strong product portfolio, unparalleled market expertise and focus on customer service underpin our ongoing success. We are therefore investing in all of these areas in 2017, and we see the addition of new skills and extended capabilities into our teams enabling us to support more customers and more products, more frequently. With the addition of Anna to the team, I am looking forward to expanding the range of application support options available to enhance the sales experience."

All Copley Scientific products are supported with a complete customer care package which extends from the start of the sales process through to installation, training, after-sales support and beyond. For example, a range of training courses, presentations and seminars that cover a wide range of relevant industry topics are available. Some typical courses include inhaler testing and tablet dissolution testing training workshops. In many cases, the courses give hands-on time with the relevant equipment, as well as exploring the appropriate regulatory framework for the application. They can be tailored to the specific needs of a customer and can be delivered in Copley facilities or, in some cases, at a customer site.

In addition, where equipment qualification is required, Copley provides full supporting documentation with experts available to undertake this work on behalf of customers, on-site, where required.  All qualification documents supplied complies with GxP requirements.

To find out more about the training courses Copley Scientific provides, contact: sales@copleyscientific.co.uk

To download and read Copley's series of 'Quality Solutions...' guides for inhaler testing, pharmaceutical testing, and detergent testing, visit: http://www.copleyscientific.com/downloads/brochures

ENDS

About Copley Scientific

Copley Scientific is recognised as the world's leading manufacturer and supplier of inhaler test equipment and is a major provider of testing systems for other pharmaceutical dosage forms. The company is also active in detergent testing.

Copley Scientific's pharmaceutical product range includes test equipment for: delivered dose uniformity and aerodynamic particle size measurement of metered-dose inhalers, dry powder inhalers, nebulizers and nasal sprays; as well as tablets (dissolution, disintegration, friability and hardness) capsules, powders, suppositories, semisolids and transdermals.

Copley Scientific has offices in the UK and Switzerland and works in partnership with aerosol particle science experts MSP Corporation in North America.

Serving the pharmaceutical and detergent industries, Copley Scientific offers an extensive range of equipment for research, development and quality control, as well as full validation and aftersales services. This broad range of products is supplied and supported worldwide through a network of specialist distributors. www.copleyscientific.com

For further information

Press information

Kapler Communications

1 Whiteside, Station Road, Holmes Chapel, Cheshire, CW4 8AA, UK

T: +44 (0)1477 539 545 F: +44 (0)1477 539 540

copley@kapleronline.com

Company contact:

Mark Copley, Sales Director, Copley Scientific Limited

Colwick Quays Business Park, Private Road No. 2, Colwick, Nottingham

UK NG4 2JY

Tel: +44 (0)115 961 6229

Fax: +44 (0)115 961 7637

m.copley@copleyscientific.co.uk

www.copleyscientific.com

European Office (Austria, France, Germany, Italy, Switzerland)

Copley Scientific AG
Erlenstrasse 27, Postfach 152, CH-4106 Therwil, Switzerland

Tel: +41 (0)61 725 25 35 Fax: +41 (0)61 721 31 87
Email: sales@copleyscientific.ch

www.copleyscientific.com

Media Contact
Lizzie Randall
copley@kapleronline.com
End
Source:Copley Scientific
Email:***@kapleronline.com Email Verified
Tags:Inhaler testing, Pharmaceuticals, OINDP
Industry:Science
Location:Nottingham - Nottingham - England
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
The Scott Partnership PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 21, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share