Copley Scientific invests locally and boosts rate of growth, to support international business
Copley has welcomed a new recruit into its commercial and technical customer support team
As the construction of the company's new, extended HQ nears completion, Copley has welcomed a new recruit into its commercial and technical customer support team. With an MSc in Drug Discovery and Pharmaceutical Sciences and a background in contract research, Anna Sipitanou joins Copley as Business Development Manager. Anna has previously held a position at Nottingham University where she was developing computational in vitro in vivo correlation (IVIVC) models. Her appointment will provide Copley with additional technical and clinical expertise, and comprises another step in the company's significant investment in business growth.
Mark Copley, Sales Director at Copley Scientific, comments:
"As a family run business, for over 70 years, Copley Scientific has put customer service at the heart of our business. We have always recognised the importance of training, technical support, and sharing of application knowledge with our customers. Our strong product portfolio, unparalleled market expertise and focus on customer service underpin our ongoing success. We are therefore investing in all of these areas in 2017, and we see the addition of new skills and extended capabilities into our teams enabling us to support more customers and more products, more frequently. With the addition of Anna to the team, I am looking forward to expanding the range of application support options available to enhance the sales experience."
All Copley Scientific products are supported with a complete customer care package which extends from the start of the sales process through to installation, training, after-sales support and beyond. For example, a range of training courses, presentations and seminars that cover a wide range of relevant industry topics are available. Some typical courses include inhaler testing and tablet dissolution testing training workshops. In many cases, the courses give hands-on time with the relevant equipment, as well as exploring the appropriate regulatory framework for the application. They can be tailored to the specific needs of a customer and can be delivered in Copley facilities or, in some cases, at a customer site.
In addition, where equipment qualification is required, Copley provides full supporting documentation with experts available to undertake this work on behalf of customers, on-site, where required. All qualification documents supplied complies with GxP requirements.
To find out more about the training courses Copley Scientific provides, contact: sales@copleyscientific.co.uk
To download and read Copley's series of 'Quality Solutions...' guides for inhaler testing, pharmaceutical testing, and detergent testing, visit: http://www.copleyscientific.com/
About Copley Scientific
Copley Scientific is recognised as the world's leading manufacturer and supplier of inhaler test equipment and is a major provider of testing systems for other pharmaceutical dosage forms. The company is also active in detergent testing.
Copley Scientific's pharmaceutical product range includes test equipment for: delivered dose uniformity and aerodynamic particle size measurement of metered-dose inhalers, dry powder inhalers, nebulizers and nasal sprays; as well as tablets (dissolution, disintegration, friability and hardness) capsules, powders, suppositories, semisolids and transdermals.
Copley Scientific has offices in the UK and Switzerland and works in partnership with aerosol particle science experts MSP Corporation in North America.
Serving the pharmaceutical and detergent industries, Copley Scientific offers an extensive range of equipment for research, development and quality control, as well as full validation and aftersales services. This broad range of products is supplied and supported worldwide through a network of specialist distributors. www.copleyscientific.com
