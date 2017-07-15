News By Tag
A Tech-n-Biz talk: Xtreem Solution's Co-founder interviewed by AppFutura
CEO and Co-founder of Xtreem Solution, Mr. Vikashh Jangid was recently interviewed by leading app development marketplace AppFutura.
The interview started with a brief introduction of Mr. Vikash Jangid and his company which is now a full-fledged IT venture, employing 100+ developers and professionals. He told the interviewer about how their company designs and develops pixel-perfect, functionally excellent and yet user-friendly applications in the attempt to fulfill the client's requirements and expectations in a timely fashion. "We emphasize on most relevant & latest technology according to the client's project, which is further accompanied by a very different and innovative approach to accomplish perfection. Requirement and budget, both are considered while the selection of technology", Mr. Vikash explains further.
The discussion proceeded with a diverse set of questions about the clientele and industries targeted by Xtreem Solution. The interviewer looked a bit curious while asking about Mobile App Development Company's specialty as he asked about the personal favorite industry of the co-founder. However, Mr. Vikash mentioned that their company has developed so many applications - each with a different concept and from different industries. So, choosing one industry will be a difficult task for him. The few industries he marked as 'interesting' are - e-commerce, social networking, hospitality, hotel industries, entertainment, B2B, cab services/ride sharing industries.
When asked about the cost estimation factors, the Co-founder told "We provide budget on a client basis on the concept, what technology we are going to use, mobile platforms, devices support, features, functionalities, the requirement of resources, duration of the development and regular maintenance after delivery. The average cost can be around $4,000 to $25,000."
The interview also covered a brief discussion about Quality Analysis, Quality Checking, designing approach, how they development processes are based on the real-world, and what it takes to keep an app bug-free. Mr. Vikash favored the native platform applications above web and hybrid developments as it works better with built-in features of the device. But at the same time, he said that the selection of platform depends on cost and time as well. So, hybrid apps can be better too for some scenarios.
Before wrapping up the interview session, the co-founder told that their company is equally comfortable with Android and iOS developments. While comparing the two technologies, he said, "iOS allows functionality for multi-finger touch, along with providing a good level of security for the users. It is easier to develop iOS apps too but the process is quite time-consuming as reviewing and edits are required. So, you may need to compromise with the original idea sometimes. On the other hand, Android has no such restrictions and has multiple times more users than Apple platform. However, achieving compatibility for each screen size and device type is a troublesome task. Also, the monetization procedure is advertisement-
Overall, the interview gave deep insights of the working procedure of Xtreem Solution. It neatly disclosed the views of Mr. Vikash Jangid about the technologies and app development, which can surely help the audience picking up the right technology for their future endeavors.
