The Shipping Management Project Adds One More Feather to Xtreem Solution's Cap

-- The high-flier in the mobile app development domain, Xtreem Solution manages to pull one more challenging project off checking all the boxes. The venture has so far received many positive reviews on the reputed platforms like Cluth.co. In line with one recent review on Clutch, the company provided a value for money service in MVP stage and all the details were taken care of throughout their precision work.The CEO of a Middle East located IT firm, EasyMT, brings his project and company into the highlight and says they were looking for a flexible shipping solution that offers the amenities like billing, invoicing, payment gateway and workflow – all at one place. They already have an MVP for the users and they are looking forward to add more value to it for external users. The major focuses related to the improved system are round the clock payment gateway, better speed, more storage, better longevity and multiple platform availability.Gratified by the service, the EasyMT CEO talks about his connection with Xtreem Solution and the involvement process which was quite fast and flawless. The Saudi Arabian entrepreneur mentions that he found Xtreem Solution on Upwork which was a recommendation. The team was available to dive into the project details and lend an ear to every minor instruction. The understood the real problem and came up with an assurance to fix it and deliver the project on time. There were many satisfied clients who already leveraged their trustworthy services and left positive reviews. The deal seemed worth giving a try and the result is visible.Speaking about the involvement, the Middle East entrepreneur mentions that a total of 3-4 weeks were dedicated to a productive online communication via emails and Skype where they exchanged ideas, pictures, process fsbdt maps, flowcharts and other important stuff which made the requirements crystal clear for the team. The EasyMT CEO adds that they were open for new changes and suggestions. The team comprised of professional project team members who were also quick and cooperative. The next 4 months were dedicated to beta testing process and then the rest of the time in discussing the technologies required for the web release.The EasyMT CEO later comes on the team and performance and says "The system is also interactive and responsive. Xtreem Solution spent a lot of time doing that for us because the first couple of iterations weren't as responsive as we wanted them to be. They reworked everything to make sure it was all fluid and interactive."Talking about the team, the CEO tells that they had one project manager from tech background that helped him understand the small technical details related to the project effectively. He and his team were always available for communication and they were pretty approachable. The team believes in making a big change rather than just caring about the accomplishment of the project and getting a good price. They surpassed the expectation graph and delivered surprising results at a really great price band of $100,000–$120,000.The CEO of EasyMT shared some final words before ending the review mentioning that the experience of working with Xtreem Solution was very pleasant and he would definitely like to work further with them. However, the CEO thinks the project could have been a bit more streamlined and the document work could have been improved. They started the project last year in October and it is still ongoing and so far the team has catered to all small and big requirements that were essential before making it available for the users.Xtreem Solution is an innovative mobile app development company that offers cutting-edge services for iOS and Android app projects. The company is also into ecommerce, digital marketing and web development. A selection of industries including B2B, Academic, non-profit, ecommerce, start-ups and to name a few are served by the company. They have experienced designers, developers, marketers and analysts.For more information about Xtreem Solution, visit xtreemsolution.com.