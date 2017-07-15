News By Tag
PRSUN Communications Celebrates its 15 Year Anniversary with Community Reception
Free and open to the public at the Willis Avenue Community Garden in Mott Haven
Clarisel González, a Bronx-based veteran journalist and social entrepreneur, founded Puerto Rico Sun in 2002 when she lived in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Today PRSUN is an independent digital media and social marketing business registered in the Bronx. PRSUN has a social and business mission of informing, empowering, and building community via media.
As part of the celebration, the 2017 Puerto Rico Sun Awards will be given to leaders who exemplify our mission of informing, empowering, and building community in their own way.
PRSUN Award honorees are:
Apryl Cadabra Entertainment Agency, INC.
Elijah Cruz/Things by Eli
Milagros Gonzalez/PRSUN Adviser
Zoraida Graciani/Zoraida's Coquito
Aixa Rodriguez/Teacher and Activist
Sol/PRSUN Mascot
Tanya Perez/Business Owner at Sweet Qzine
and at TMN Skincare and Wellness
Tanya Torres/Artist
Dhylles Victoria/The Sip & Chat Movement
The team of the
Willis Avenue Community Garden
The event, which is open to the public, includes an awards presentation, music by the legendary DJ Tanco, dancers, vendors, coquito tastings by Zoraida's Coquito as well as raffle prizes from our sponsors. Special guest and PRSUN honoree Dhylles Victoria will lead a talk on community and empowerment.
Special thanks to the New York Restoration Project, the team at the Willis Avenue Community Garden, Nina Cochran of CodeNYC, Tanya Perez of Sweet Qzine, and all our event sponsors. Thanks also to Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr. for proclamation on the occasion of PRSUN's 15th anniversary.
The celebration kicks off at 5 p.m. and ends at 8 p.m. at the Willis Avenue Community Garden at East 143rd in the Mott Haven section of the Bronx.
For more information about PRSUN, visit http://www.puertoricosun.net.
