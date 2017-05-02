 
Capturing the Bronx: Bronx Photographers Explore Bronx Neighborhoods

New exhibit at Metropolitan College showcases images of the Bronx Photographers Collaborative
 
 
Bronx Photographers Collaborative Exhibit Logo
Bronx Photographers Collaborative Exhibit Logo
NEW YORK - May 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Capturing the Bronx: Bronx Photographers Explore Bronx Neighborhoods is a new exhibit of the Bronx Photographers Collaborative.

WHEN: The exhibit runs from May 8 to Aug. 15. The opening reception is Friday, May 19, from 6 to 7:30 pm, as part of the Bronx Week festivities. The exhibit and reception are open to the public.

WHERE: Metropolitan College of New York, Bronx Community Commons (Second Floor), 463 E. 149th Street (@ Brook Avenue)

WHAT: The group exhibit is the first for the Bronx Photographers Collaborative. All the photographers represented in the group exhibit are connected to the Bronx by birth, residency, work or affinity.

According to the group's exhibit statement: "Each of us has a unique history, a particular point of view, and an evolving personal story. We believe that who we are as individuals and as a group is represented in this exhibit, but we also know that what is true today will be different, perhaps radically different, for us and for the Bronx in a few years or even a few months. This group exhibit is a work in progress. We are creating a photographic archive of the Bronx and all of its neighborhoods and will be mounting more and more exhibitions framed by different themes."

Exhibiting photographers are Mitch Bleier, Silvia Blumenfeld, Dinorah Capota, Carol Foresta, Clarisel Gonzalez, Evelyn Katz, Debby Kawalick, Alex Krstevski, Fernan Luna, Eileen McNamee, Ira Merritt, Walter Pofeldt, and Miriam Quin.

For more information about the Bronx Photographers Collaborative, http://www.facebook.com/groups/bronxphotographers.

Media coverage is welcomed.

Contact
Clarisel Gonzalez
Bronx Photographers Collaborative
***@gmail.com
End
Source:Clarisel Media/Bronx Photographers Collaborative
Email:***@gmail.com
Location:New York City - New York - United States
