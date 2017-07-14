Before You Visit a Surgeon, Explore Procedures Performed by Dr. Peter Ting at Vancouver Spine & D

Contact

-- Dr. Peter Ting, Director of Vancouver Spine & Disc Centre, (http://www.VancouverSpineAndDiscCentre.ca)has pretty much seen it all after 7 years of treating Greater Vancouver area residents suffering from various conditions. He has seen the anguished faces of those suffering from chronic and debilitating back and neck pain, and thanks to his expertise in treatment with LASR protocols, he has been able to remove that anguished look from many of their faces and give them back their lives.90% of Canadian adults will suffer from a back and neck injury at some point in their lives, and Vancouver residents are no exception. Even though back pain is the top reason for disability claims for adults under age 45, the reality is that 90% of all back pain clears up within twelve weeks. But if you find yourself in the 10% that develops into chronic back pain, and you deal with ongoing or recurring back pain for years on end, you might be tempted to give up hope of finding relief.Dr. Peter Ting has treated many patients with LASR (Laser Assisted Spinal Rehydration)protocols, and approximately 80% of those patients have seen remarkable success and found significant, if not complete, relief from their chronic back and neck pain. When you compare this to a typical 20% success rate associated with back surgery (meaning 20% are free from pain two years post operation), the results are staggering and exciting."A lot of patients that we see are scheduled for surgery, and after we put them through a series of Computerized Disc Rehydration treatments, they actually have no need for surgery any longer. So the benefit of this remarkable treatment is really about being able to avoid surgery, first of all, and at the same time finding the ability to live a life that is not completely controlled by your chronic back and neck pain. And all you have to do is lie comfortably on a table and listen to some relaxing music while the Computerized Disc Rehydration does the work," stated Dr. Peter Ting of Vancouver Spine & Disc Centre.So are the non-surgical and non-invasive treatment protocols from the Vancouver Spine & Disc Centre the answer that you have been searching for? You can find out after coming in for a consultation, during which Dr. Peter Ting will give you a full evaluation and determine if LASR protocols are the right option for you. Call 604.689.HEAL today to get started.