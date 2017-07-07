News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Computerized Disc Rehydration Now Offered at Vancouver Spine & Disc Centre
How does it work? State of the art medical technology is used to regenerate a targeted disc. The creation of negative pressures within the disc and reversal of pressure creates an intradiscal vacuum that helps to re-position bulging discs and pull extruded disc material back into place, subsequently taking pressure off pinched nerves. Spinal experts believe that nutrients, oxygen, and fluids are drawn into the disc to create a revitalized environment conducive to healing.
To give patients the best possible results, the Computerized Disc Rehydration process is accompanied by High Dose Laser treatments. When used on bulging or herniated discs, the laser assists in softening, relaxing the discs as well as the nerves, ligaments and muscles surrounding them. This process is called photostimulation, and is a very effective healing method for soft tissue, allowing it to repair itself at a far faster rate than normally possible. When used in conjunction with Computer Disc Rehydration, the laser is able to penetrate even deeper without being encumbered by bony structures that obscure the discs.
Also, Dr. Peter Ting determines the specific needs for every patient based on their case, and the severity of their problem. He recommends a customized package of nutrition protocols to promote a strong, healthy body, as well as a personalized fitness regimen.
Those suffering from back pain are invited to call for a consultation, to find out if Computerized Disc Rehydration could benefit them. Dr. Peter Ting will review your X-Ray and MRI reports, examine you and determine the cause of your problem. If the procedure can help you, you can begin your journey toward a pain-free life!
Vancouver Spine & Disc Centre is a clinic specializing in pain treatment for discomfort arising from spinal disc conditions such as sciatica, spinal stenosis, bulging and herniated discs. The office is located in the heart of beautiful downtown Vancouver, and is directed by Dr. Peter Ting. http://www.vancouverspineanddisccentre.ca/
Contact
Dr. Peter Ting
Clinic Director at Vancouver Spine & Disc Centre
drting@vancouverspineanddisccentre.ca
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse