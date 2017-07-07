Computerized Disc Rehydration Now Offered at Vancouver Spine & Disc Centre

Contact

Dr. Peter Ting

Clinic Director at Vancouver Spine & Disc Centre

Dr. Peter Ting
Clinic Director at Vancouver Spine & Disc Centre
drting@vancouverspineanddisccentre.ca

-- Dr. Peter Ting of the Vancouver Spine & Disc Centre is now offering Computerized Disc Rehydration for the treatment of pain arising from herniated and bulging discs, spinal stenosis, and sciatica. The procedure is offered by specialists in the United States, and Dr. Peter Ting is excited to be bringing it to his patients in Vancouver.How does it work? State of the art medical technology is used to regenerate a targeted disc. The creation of negative pressures within the disc and reversal of pressure creates an intradiscal vacuum that helps to re-position bulging discs and pull extruded disc material back into place, subsequently taking pressure off pinched nerves. Spinal experts believe that nutrients, oxygen, and fluids are drawn into the disc to create a revitalized environment conducive to healing.To give patients the best possible results, the Computerized Disc Rehydration process is accompanied by High Dose Laser treatments. When used on bulging or herniated discs, the laser assists in softening, relaxing the discs as well as the nerves, ligaments and muscles surrounding them. This process is called, and is a very effective healing method for soft tissue, allowing it to repair itself at a far faster rate than normally possible. When used in conjunction with Computer Disc Rehydration, the laser is able to penetrate even deeper without being encumbered by bony structures that obscure the discs.Also, Dr. Peter Ting determines the specific needs for every patient based on their case, and the severity of their problem. He recommends a customized package of nutrition protocols to promote a strong, healthy body, as well as a personalized fitness regimen.Those suffering from back pain are invited to call for a consultation, to find out if Computerized Disc Rehydration could benefit them. Dr. Peter Ting will review your X-Ray and MRI reports, examine you and determine the cause of your problem. If the procedure can help you, you can begin your journey toward a pain-free life!