Five Reasons to Adopt Smart Classroom Technology in India
Uncover Challenges of Indian Education System that can be dealt with Technology
India is the brainiest country with its entire population believing in "desi jugaad" . Innovation happens here by chance and therefore inventions. Nation can gain a lot from this pool of intelligence provided it is nourished with proper guidance and instruction. Smart Classroom in India aims at channelizing the scattered education system of the country to experience an overall synergy effect. Though there is not one reason behind deploying smart classroom equipment in India, we have tried to summarize it into Top Five Reasons –
1. Catering Large Population:
India is the second most populous country in the world summing to 1352Million People (as on June 30, 2017). It is not feasible to meet the educational needs of the nation without using technological gadgets. Students from villages, backward tribes and cults are usually the unprivileged ones, who don't get to taste the sweet nectar of education. There are many NGOs that are working incessantly to help these deprived children. Urban population of students is equally no less and hard to accommodate. Technology is the only solution that can cater large population of students in urban as well as rural segments. Smart Classrooms address all day-to-day challenges of education system like audible voice, lesson demonstration, student assessment, online attendance, recording & saving of lectures as digital files.
2. Cloud Learning:
Classroom without a roof is possible with Cloud Learning applications. Teachers can create and save content as a digital file using smart class equipment. They can reuse and share digital content at any place at any time by simple saving content in a cloud (like Google Drive). Besides reproducing lectures, teachers can also broadcast live lectures at different places. Cloud Technology is a boon for students at remote locations. Forget about desktops and laptops, students just require a smart phone to enrich their knowledge banks. Therefore, teachers can teach from the place of their choice as well as students can learn at the place of their choice using smart class equipment.
3. Uniformity Along Educational Chains:
India has many educational chains that aim at delivering quality education to students. It becomes imperative for such institutes to maintain the standards across all branches throughout the country. Scalability comes when technology intervenes. When digital content, curated by learned teachers, goes viral across all branches of the school; it not only benefits students but also sets benchmark for teachers to meet minimum standards of teaching.
4. Access to Virtual Learning Material
Smart Classroom Equipment is a combination of audio-visual aids. Instructors get an access to World Wide Web, Computer Library and External Drives. It is easier for trainers to show videos and images to explain lessons in the class. Virtual learning material not only helps teachers but also enable students to visualize complex subject matter through diagrams, drawings, images, videos and games. Students can access classroom notes virtually anywhere on any device. Smart Class is a win-win place for students as well as teachers.
5. Generate Curiosity & Creativity among Students
Tech Savvy Students want to know "why & how" for almost everything. Smart Classroom gives them a chance to go beyond classroom and explore the uncovered stories. Audio-
