Customized Instruction through Digital Podium

-- Digital Podium is a multimedia podium integrated with all audio-visual aids. It meets all challenges that teachers and students face in day-to-day classes. For example it addresses vocal disorders among teachers; makes lectures audible in the class; zooms hard copy of documents, two dimensional objects and three dimensional models to demonstrate;offers access to digital learning material; broadcasts lectures via web cam, writes with digital ink using mere a finger touch, etc. The key elements of a digital podium include public addressing arrangement (microphone, amplifier and speakers); large touch display to write and annotate; visualizer to demonstrate subject matter, web camera to broadcast live lecture at other locations (using broadcasting modem), CPU and UPS. Integration of above-mentioned equipment leads to the invention of digital podium aka interactive podium aka multimedia podium.When the market is flooded with superior to superior teaching aids and gadgets, Digital Podium is a remarkable innovation in the education industry that not only gives power to teachers, but also students. It gives new dimensions to classroom as well as distance learning. Explore features of digital podium on http://www.smartclassroomindia.com/ digitalpodium . Teachers can easily mend the lectures as per their style and method. Flexibility becomes unique to classrooms that have digital podium. Unlike ordinary bookish lectures, teachers can customize a lesson into an audio-visual journey of concepts & logics. Teachers can make the lecture interesting to keep the students attentive in class. Uncover the benefits of installing Digital Podium in a class:-Instructor gets an opportunity to create content creatively. They can collect subject matter across the world via World Wide Web to craft lecture. Lesson becomes a colorful drive of thought-provoking audio-visuals to motivate students. Once crafted, teachers can preserve these lectures to reuse those anytime.Demonstration is an edge with digital podium. Using visual presenter, not only that an instructor can zoom-in class material but also they can annotate and save those files in computer library. Access to media library while delivering lectures is a boon for instructors and trainers.Instructors / Teachers / Trainers can record lectures using software of digital podium and save those online and offline. Students can access lecture around the globe around the clock. Digital Freedom is one of its kinds in education industry.Web Camera is the key expression feature that allows broadcasting instructor, onscreen content and audio. Students do not have a chance to miss anything important or less important from the lecture as they can view recorded broadcasted lecture any number of times.Learn more on http://www.smartclassroomindia.com/digitalpodium