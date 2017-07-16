News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Customized Instruction through Digital Podium
Explore how Digital Podium can transform an ordinary classroom into a hitech studio.
When the market is flooded with superior to superior teaching aids and gadgets, Digital Podium is a remarkable innovation in the education industry that not only gives power to teachers, but also students. It gives new dimensions to classroom as well as distance learning. Explore features of digital podium on http://www.smartclassroomindia.com/
- Create Content Creatively
Instructor gets an opportunity to create content creatively. They can collect subject matter across the world via World Wide Web to craft lecture. Lesson becomes a colorful drive of thought-provoking audio-visuals to motivate students. Once crafted, teachers can preserve these lectures to reuse those anytime.
- Demonstrate Freely
Demonstration is an edge with digital podium. Using visual presenter, not only that an instructor can zoom-in class material but also they can annotate and save those files in computer library. Access to media library while delivering lectures is a boon for instructors and trainers.
- Record & Share Digital Files
Instructors / Teachers / Trainers can record lectures using software of digital podium and save those online and offline. Students can access lecture around the globe around the clock. Digital Freedom is one of its kinds in education industry.
- Capture the Expression & Broadcast
Web Camera is the key expression feature that allows broadcasting instructor, onscreen content and audio. Students do not have a chance to miss anything important or less important from the lecture as they can view recorded broadcasted lecture any number of times.
Learn more on http://www.smartclassroomindia.com/
Contact
Kabira Malik
***@smartclassroomindia.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse