Ajura Technologies to offer Branded OTT App for telecom carriers

-- Ajura Technologies, a vertical of the REVE Group, has started offering a comprehensive OTT platform for telecom service providers. This advanced platform is aimed at those service providers who are ready to offer better user experience in the mobile app driven communication technology.said, "Ajura OTT app comes with several utility driven features namely Balance Transfer to transfer credit from one user to another, Family Sharing, which facilitates users to create groups and share their credit with others, Easy Recharge facility via vouchers and Mobile Number App Sign-up facility.For service providers, Ajura Technologies brings an array of amazing attributes-to track user behaviour with the app,to keep a check on payment frauds, andto facilitate in-app communication. This platform apart from giving a richer experience to users will also improve service providers' marketing capabilities and profitability of operations.Ajura Technologies is a vertical of REVE Group headquartered in Singapore with its development centers in Bangladesh & India. Ajura Technologies introduced its international roaming app in late 2015 for international travellers which has now got users from more than 140 countries. To know more, visit https://www.ajuratech.com