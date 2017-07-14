News By Tag
Ajura Technologies to offer Branded OTT App for telecom carriers
Ajura Technologies is offering their innovative OTT platform with cutting-edge features to telecom service providers.
Ajura CEO, Mr. Sanjit Chatterjee said, "We are pleased to offer our innovative technology to service providers, who want to deliver superior quality services to their customers. Ajura Technologies has redefined the traditional VoIP calling apps by introducing several cutting-edge features."
Ajura OTT app comes with several utility driven features namely Balance Transfer to transfer credit from one user to another, Family Sharing, which facilitates users to create groups and share their credit with others, Easy Recharge facility via vouchers and Mobile Number App Sign-up facility.
For service providers, Ajura Technologies brings an array of amazing attributes- Customer Analytics to track user behaviour with the app, Fraud Control Mechanism to keep a check on payment frauds, and Live Notifications to facilitate in-app communication. This platform apart from giving a richer experience to users will also improve service providers' marketing capabilities and profitability of operations.
About Ajura Technologies
Ajura Technologies is a vertical of REVE Group headquartered in Singapore with its development centers in Bangladesh & India. Ajura Technologies introduced its international roaming app in late 2015 for international travellers which has now got users from more than 140 countries. To know more, visit https://www.ajuratech.com
