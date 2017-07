Credenceresearch.com has announced the addition of "Kiosk Market To Grow At A CAGR Of 10.3% Between 2017 And 2025 – Credence Research" Market Research Report to their Database.

According to a new market report published by Credence Research Inc., "Global Kiosk Market (By Type (Vending Kiosks, Self Service Kiosks, Automated Teller Machine, Locker Kiosk, Charging Kiosk, and Others), By End-use Application (Retail, BFSI, Entertainment, Healthcare, Transportation, Government, and Others)) – Growth, Share, Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, and Forecast 2017 – 2025", the global kiosk market is expected to witness a double digit CAGR during the forecast period 2017 – 2025.Market InsightsA kiosk is a free-standing physical unit that provides a service and/or displays information. Kiosks may be either manned or unmanned (either digital or non-digital). Kiosks are primarily deployed at locations with high foot traffic. For instance, in a shopping mall, non-digital unmanned kiosks are generally installed near entrance to guide people passing by with directions and offer promotional information. Kiosks that offer customers with self-service features are gaining wide acceptance at hotel check-ins, retail sales check-outs, etc. At these establishments, kiosks allow owners to collect information regarding customer preferences, enabling them to customize their offerings as per the need of customers. Similarly kiosks are used in the healthcare industry to manage resources where tests are done through automation and require minimal doctor intervention. Charging kiosks are poised to register superior growth in demand during the forecast period 2017 – 2025. The growth can be majorly attributed to the growing demand for mobile computing devices and electrical vehicles across the globe. High cost of kiosks continues to be one of the major challenges faced by the market. However, the impact of this challenge is expected to subdue over the forecast period as hardware prices drop. In the current scenario, the manufacturers are tempted to adopt innovative pricing strategies in a bid to augment their customer base. Low awareness among end-users, especially in emerging economies regarding the benefits offered by kiosks is another factor inhibiting market growth.