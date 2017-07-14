 
Industry News





Net Activity selected for 2017 Garfield Heights Small Business Excellence Award

Net Activity has been selected for the 2017 Garfield Heights Small Business Excellence Award in the IT Services & Computer Repair classification by the Garfield Heights Small Business Excellence Award Program.
 
 
CLEVELAND - July 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Net Activity has been selected for the 2017 Garfield Heights Small Business Excellence Award in the IT Services & Computer Repair classification by the Garfield Heights Small Business Excellence Award Program.

Various sources of information were gathered and analyzed to choose the winners in each category. The 2017 Garfield Heights Small Business Excellence Award Program focuses on quality, not quantity. Winners are determined based on the information gathered both internally by the Garfield Heights Small Business Excellence Award Program and data provided by third parties.

About the Garfield Heights Small Business Excellence Awards Program

The Garfield Heights Small Business Excellence Awards recognizes outstanding small businesses that serve the Garfield Heights area. Each year, our selection committee identifies businesses that we believe have achieved outstanding marketing success in their local community and business classification.

Recognition is given to those companies that have shown the ability to use their best practices and implemented programs to generate competitive advantages and long-term value. These are small businesses that enhance the positive image of small business through service to their customers and our community. These exceptional companies help make the Garfield Heights area a vibrant and vital place to live.

The Garfield Heights Small Business Excellence Awards was established to reward the best of small businesses in Garfield Heights. Our organization works exclusively with local business owners, trade groups, professional associations and other business advertising and marketing groups. Our mission is to award the small business community's contributions to the U.S. economy.

SOURCE: Garfield Heights Small Business Excellence Award Program

CONTACT:

9535 Midwest Avenue, Suite 114

Garfield Heights OH 44125

Phone No.: 888 545 5346 / 216 503 5150

Email: info@netactivity.us

URL: http://www.netactivity.us

Harry Bhatia
Phone No.: 888 545 5346 / 216 503 5150
216 503 5150
***@netactivity.us
Source:Netactivity
Email:***@netactivity.us
Click to Share