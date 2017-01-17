News By Tag
Net Activity Announces the Launch of Its New Website – It's Better Now
Website has a Revamped Look for User Convenience & Improved Functionality
The new website is designed to uplift our service abilities and user experiences. We aim to promote simplicity and user-friendliness by introducing a comfortable view and easy navigation through all our service pages. The user interface is designed to enable customers to get an overview of the main services Net Activity provides – Cloud Computing Services, VoIP Services and IT Managed Services. We ensured that visitors do not find our website a maze. With a simplified interface, our team has placed Contact Forms at a glance so that enquiries can be generated at a single click.
While the company initially served many small businesses with a customized IT solution, we headed towards providing internet based telephony service as it became the need of the hour. We had our set of hardships and limitations while expanding our services and customer reach. However, our clients appreciated what we did and this gave us courage to innovate more diversity into our business. Our team supported us in all our endeavors and now that we are established as a trusted source for cloud servers, internet based telephony systems, and IT support services, we decided to revamp our appearance with the help of experts. Our new website is customer-centric and focuses more towards simplifying things for the users – both new and existing.
Harry Bhatia, the President of Net Activity shared with a spokesperson, "Our technological solutions including VoIP, Managed IT, and Cloud Computing are developed to minimizing costs to organizations by allowing scalability at very affordable costs. Now that we have a new look, we hope to serve clients better and sooner."
We have added the Our Guarantee page that speaks of our service assurance and gives customers a reason to believe in us; we do that already, just put it in words this time. Our Services look more organized and quickly understandable with highlighted features to peruse through quickly. We have added the Who We Help tab that puts together all the industries we cater to along with a brief description of how we serve them. We have mentioned every single piece of information about our service offerings that we feel is important for our clients to know. Also, to make it easier, we have incorporated location-wise pages to declare to the new visitors where we provide our services. The new Client Support tab on our home page now includes a direct link to Remote Support and for creating a service order apart from the Client log in link which already existed. These and a few more new touches to the Net Activity's website indicates stepping into a new phase for better and efficient working that ultimately aims at customer satisfaction.
