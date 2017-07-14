News By Tag
New Technology Driving Better Prediction And Pricing Of Flood Risk On The Florida Insurance Roundup
Number of Private Florida Insurance Companies Offering Flood Insurance Double
"NFIP and parent FEMA primarily use outdated maps to predict flood losses when, in fact, current catastrophe model technology is more granular with the ability to assess an individual home's risk rather than a region on a map," said Lisa Miller, a former Florida Deputy Insurance Commissioner and host of The Florida Insurance Roundup (http://lisamillerassociates.com/
New state legislation this spring is encouraging a robust private flood insurance market in Florida, while Congress works this summer to reform the beleaguered and costly NFIP, which has nearly two million Florida policyholders, almost 40% of all NFIP policies.
Miller discusses new consumer choices and benefits on the latest episode of The Florida Insurance Roundup with Mike Graham of Smart Vent Products, who has been working with modeling firms that are part of the new technology. He shares with Lisa in this program how flood vents, dry proofing, and other mitigation options are lowering flood risks and with them, policy premiums by up to 80%.
"Just as wind mitigation years ago helped lower homeowners and wind insurance rates, today's flood mitigation techniques can lower private flood insurance rates, making flood coverage more affordable – and available – for everyone," said Graham.
FEMA estimates that for every $1 spent on pre-disaster mitigation, $4 is saved in insurance claims. Graham on this podcast shares his experience on some of the newest mitigation technologies and practices, including vents that allow flood waters to wash into – and back out of - structures, minimizing damage. A study of a two-square mile area in New Jersey that suffered $1.2 million in flood claims losses showed through modeling how pre-mitigation would have eliminated the structural damage and reduced the entire area's flood height by one inch. That one inch, while it sounds modest, equates to a $20,000 cost avoidance per claim according to FEMA.
You can listen to The Florida Insurance Roundup "Growing Florida's Private Flood Market – Part Two" here: http://lisamillerassociates.com/
The Florida Insurance Roundup from Lisa Miller & Associates, was created to bring Florida residents and seasoned insurance professionals alike the latest developments in Property & Casualty, Healthcare, Workers' Compensation, and Surplus Lines insurance from around the Sunshine State. Subscribe to The Florida Insurance Roundup podcast here. (http://lisamillerassociates.podomatic.com/
