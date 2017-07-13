 
Industry News





Quality Beauty Store Lash primer. QBS Longer Extension Lash Primer

Lashes Primer is an essential product for every lash technician.
 
LEEDS, England - July 19, 2017 - PRLog -- The newest addition to the Quality Beauty Store is Lash Primer. This brand new QBS Lash Primer has been designed to clean and disinfect natural eyelashes. At Quality Beauty Store we acknowledge the fact that the key to longer lasting lashes begins with a clean surface. This product will remove any grease, oil and make-up from the natural lashes. It will also remove all the dust to prevent the extensions from adhering to the real lashes.

Lashes Primer is an essential product for every lash technician. Using QBS Lash Primer will ensure optimum bonding period of semi permanent eyelash extension and will increase the actual bonding period for up to several weeks. Importantly, using this product will shorten application time and save your client the time exposed to adhesive fumes. Lashes primer comes in liquid form in the bottles of 15 ml.

To get the best results from your QBS Lash Primer apply it using micro brushes to clean the lashes and use immediately prior to your application process. QBS recommends this product for professional use only.

For more information, please, visit https://www.qualitybeautystore.com/product/lash-primer/


We also hold a large stock of different types of eyelash extensions as well as various adhesives and other related tools and materials.
