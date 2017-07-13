 
Industry News





Cimarron Homes Acquires Lots in The Meadows at Wynngate

 
 
Cimarron homes at The Meadows at Wynngate.
Cimarron homes at The Meadows at Wynngate.
 
DURHAM, N.C. - July 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Craig Morrison, President of Cimarron Homes, is pleased to announce that the company is now building in The Meadows at Wynngate in Granville County, a charming community in a beautiful rural setting with an address of Creedmoor, North Carolina.

Single family homes at The Meadows at Wynngate will include brand new 1-, 1½-, and 2-story plans ranging from 1,800 to 3,100 square feet and priced from the upper $200s. Homes will consist of 3 or more bedrooms, 2.5 – 3.5 baths, and 2 – 3 car garages. All homes will feature durable fiber cement exteriors with a variety of complementing accents, and many of the homes will include first floor owner suites.

The Meadows at Wynngate is minutes to Falls Lake and Wake County, as well as the Granville County communities of Butner, Creedmoor, and Oxford. Easy access to I-85 provides close proximity to Durham shopping, restaurants, entertainment, Duke University campus and hospital, and Research Triangle Park.

"We are very pleased to continue our building in Granville County," says Craig. "Our Green-Certified and Energy Star-Certified homes have been well-received in Creedmoor, as they have been throughout the Triangle and Triad for many years. Our first homes at The Meadows at Wynngate will be available for move-in by summer 2018."

To visit The Meadows at Wynngate from Durham travel I-85 North towards Butner/Creedmoor.  Take exit #189/Gate 2 Road. Turn right on Gate 2 Road, then right on Green Road. Upon crossing E. Lyon Station Road, Green Road becomes Shining Water Lane. The Meadows of Wynngate is on the corner of E. Lyon Station Road and Shining Water Lane.

Cimarron Homes is a Durham, North Carolina-based company committed to building custom and production value-packed homes that are beautiful, functional, energy efficient, and environmentally responsible. Originating in 1982, Cimarron has built over 3,200 homes throughout Alamance, Chatham, Durham, Granville, and Orange Counties. As the company continuously strives to be ecologically accountable, it has been instrumental in bringing "Green" to the mainstream. Cimarron builds each and every home meeting or exceeding the specifications of Home Innovation Research Labs' NGBS Green Certification as well as Energy Star-Certification. Third party verifiers confirm, upon each home's completion, that the guidelines of these programs have been met, resulting in one of the highest numbers of Green-Certified and Energy Star-Certified homes in the Triangle and Triad area, exceeding those of many other Triangle and Triad builders. Cimarron Green-Certified and Energy Star-Certified homes consume less energy and other resources, facilitate better indoor air quality, and provide a durable product requiring less maintenance. Customers not only spend less money upon purchase; they also enjoy long-term savings due to the Green/energy efficient/healthy systems included in each home.

To learn more about Cimarron, The Meadows at Wynngate, and Green-Certified/Energy Star-Certified custom homes, visit www.cimarronhomes.com or call 919-880-4183.

