ChiroTouch's CTAcademy to Host "Turning Videos into Visits" Webinar with Dr. Alex Vidan
ChiroTouch
9265 Sky Park Court
Suite 200
San Diego, CA 92123
Phone: 858.966.9047
San Diego, CA—July 19, 2017—ChiroTouch™
Over 1 BILLION hours of video content are watched by users on YouTube around the world EVERY DAY. It has quickly become one of the defining trends of the internet and the #1 medium for potential patients to find a chiropractor. Now is the time for chiropractors to use video to gain positive attention, grow their practices, and become the cultural authorities on true health care.
"Informative, relevant, and engaging online videos can be a tremendous asset to attracting new patients," said Robert Moberg, President of ChiroTouch. "Done correctly, they can create an element of trust and have meaningful impact before a patient ever steps foot in the office. We're thrilled to have Dr. Vidan join this webinar and help the attendees build the confidence to creatively share their passion for chiropractic."
Join CTAcademy and Dr. Vidan in this webinar to learn:
● Simple ways to produce videos that will be seen by chiropractors' communities and increase patient visits
● Powerful strategies for positioning chiropractors as the go-to health and wellness professionals in their communities and the cultural authorities on health
● How to attract new patients without leaving the office
● Best practices for increasing the bottom line
● Tips to get over the fear of creating videos
ChiroTouch offers two ONC certified EHR chiropractic software systems, one cloud-based and one on premise. Both systems are designed from the ground up to maximize efficiencies for virtually every process, including patient self check-in, scheduling, SOAP notes, billing, interoffice communication, and more. ChiroTouch has developed its HIPAA-compliant systems to drastically reduce the time it takes to perform tasks that chiropractors are already doing, thus giving chiropractors more time to see more patients—resulting in increased referrals, improved efficiencies, and a direct, measurable impact on practice profitability.
Other recent webinar topics include "MACRA—2017 Compliance Reporting Simplified,"
To join this webinar, visit http://learn.chirotouch.com/
About ChiroTouch
ChiroTouch® is the premier provider of certified 2014 Edition Complete EHR chiropractic software technology solutions including ChiroTouch® Complete Practice Software and SmartCloud Chiropractic EHR Software. With industry-leading support, training, and compliance expertise, we partner with practices of every type to help them easily automate operations, improve patient care, and increase profitability. Visit www.chirotouch.com.
Contact
Kitty Franklin
858.966.9047
***@chirotouch.com
Page Updated Last on: Jul 19, 2017