ChiroTouch's CTAcademy to Host "Turning Videos into Visits" Webinar with Dr. Alex Vidan

 
 
SAN DIEGO - July 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Contact: Kitty Franklin
ChiroTouch
9265 Sky Park Court
Suite 200
San Diego, CA 92123
Phone: 858.966.9047

ChiroTouch's CTAcademy to Host "Turning Videos into Visits" Webinar with Dr. Alex Vidan

San Diego, CA—July 19, 2017—ChiroTouch™, the nation's leader in chiropractic software, is pleased to announce CTAcademy's upcoming webinar "Turning Videos into Visits," which is scheduled to air live for one hour on Thursday, July 27, 2017, at 10:00am PST.  CTAcademy will be joined by Dr. Alex Vidan, an international speaker and wellness advocate who helps chiropractors reach their goals of serving their community by using video content.

Over 1 BILLION hours of video content are watched by users on YouTube around the world EVERY DAY. It has quickly become one of the defining trends of the internet and the #1 medium for potential patients to find a chiropractor. Now is the time for chiropractors to use video to gain positive attention, grow their practices, and become the cultural authorities on true health care.

"Informative, relevant, and engaging online videos can be a tremendous asset to attracting new patients," said Robert Moberg, President of ChiroTouch.  "Done correctly, they can create an element of trust and have meaningful impact before a patient ever steps foot in the office.  We're thrilled to have Dr. Vidan join this webinar and help the attendees build the confidence to creatively share their passion for chiropractic."

Join CTAcademy and Dr. Vidan in this webinar to learn:

    ●  Simple ways to produce videos that will be seen by chiropractors' communities and increase patient visits

    ●  Powerful strategies for positioning chiropractors as the go-to health and wellness professionals in their communities and the cultural authorities on health

    ●  How to attract new patients without leaving the office

    ●  Best practices for increasing the bottom line

    ●  Tips to get over the fear of creating videos

ChiroTouch offers two ONC certified EHR chiropractic software systems, one cloud-based and one on premise.  Both systems are designed from the ground up to maximize efficiencies for virtually every process, including patient self check-in, scheduling, SOAP notes, billing, interoffice communication, and more. ChiroTouch has developed its HIPAA-compliant systems to drastically reduce the time it takes to perform tasks that chiropractors are already doing, thus giving chiropractors more time to see more patients—resulting in increased referrals, improved efficiencies, and a direct, measurable impact on practice profitability.

Other recent webinar topics include "MACRA—2017 Compliance Reporting Simplified," "The Secret Recipe to Grow Your Practice," and "Keeping More of What You Make."  The ChiroTouch webinar programs and the attendees have benefited from speakers such as Dr. David Jackson, Garrett Gunderson, Dr. Patrick Gentempo, Kathy Mills Chang, and many more.  This cross-section of the most influential and recognized coaches and speakers has made for a very robust and popular series of webinars.  These webinars, along with many more, can be viewed at http://www.chirotouch.com/webinars/.

To join this webinar, visit http://learn.chirotouch.com/l/124901/2017-07-07/st3qq?utm....

About ChiroTouch

ChiroTouch® is the premier provider of certified 2014 Edition Complete EHR chiropractic software technology solutions including ChiroTouch® Complete Practice Software and SmartCloud Chiropractic EHR Software. With industry-leading support, training, and compliance expertise, we partner with practices of every type to help them easily automate operations, improve patient care, and increase profitability. Visit www.chirotouch.com.

Page Updated Last on: Jul 19, 2017
