Increasing Demand for the CNCI® in the US
Teams from multiple facilities are attending the CNCI® programs in the US. The initial programs will run consecutively for four weeks starting in July, with further programs running throughout the year.
The CNCI® program provides network cable installers with everything they need to confidently and accurately prepare, install, test and certify copper and fibre cabling systems.
Having been fully adopted across the UK market, CNCI® is recognised as the standard certification for network cable installers and is being specified within tender documentation and job specifications as a 'must have' certification. Successful completion demonstrates the highest levels of knowledge, skills and expertise in network infrastructure. The program also provides two BTEC qualifications, awarded by Pearson, the world's largest education company.
CNCI® is designed and delivered by CNet Training, the world leader in technical education for the digital infrastructure industry. CNet has designed and delivered network infrastructure programs since 1996 and is the originator of The Global Digital Infrastructure Education Framework, comprising technical education programs that span the entire network infrastructure and data centre sectors. CNet is quality driven and ensure its in-house technical teams review program content every six months to confirm that it continues to reflect the needs of the industry. Programs are constantly delivered across the world from San Francisco to Singapore.
CNet's CEO, Andrew Stevens, said: "The CNCI® program has shaped the future of the network infrastructure sector in the UK and it is now taking hold in the US as well. Having a multinational tech giant such as IBM on board just emphasises the value of the program and the importance of having a professionally certified team of installers to achieve high quality installations in mission critical facilities. The support we have received in making this project happen from Chatsworth, Commscope, Corning, Fluke Networks and Panduit has been fantastic."
For more information on CNet Training's programs, please go to www.cnet-training.com or call 01284 767100.
