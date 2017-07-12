News By Tag
Arlington: A Time for Renewal and Remembrance
Real Green Systems Participates In A Landscape Service Event At Arlington National Cemetery
"Our members look forward to this opportunity each year to give back to the individuals who made personal sacrifices for their country," said Sabeena Hickman, CAE, NALP CEO. "We consider it a privilege to be able to volunteer our time and talents to improve the health and beauty of the grounds at Arlington National Cemetery, one of our nation's most sacred places."
"Real Green Systems is honored to participate in this yearly event. We are humbled and grateful to be able to contribute to the beautification of this sacred space." – Joe Kucik, Real Green Systems CEO. NALP members were also joined by members of the National Hispanic Landscape Alliance and the Professional Grounds Management Society.
The National Association of Landscape Professionals represents an industry that employs nearly 1 million landscape, lawn care, irrigation and tree care professionals who create and maintain healthy green spaces for the benefit of society and the environment. For more information about the event, visit www.loveyourlandscape.org. For more information about Real Green Systems, visit https://www.realgreen.com or call (800) 422-7478.
Real Green Systems, originator of the top rated all-in-one field service management and customer relationship management (CRM) software named Service Assistant™, is a global software development and marketing company that provides products and services to the service industry to manage their business. Our products and services sync with QuickBooks™. Field service companies such as lawn care, landscaping, pest control, plumbing/HVAC, construction, waste water management, residential and carpet cleaning primarily use our products, but may be used by any type of field management company in need of mobile technology, computerized measurement, routing, scheduling, global positioning and in-field estimating, routing, scheduling, fleet management, and payment processing.
Quality products and services are the hallmarks of Real Green Systems' mission. As a national leader in the development of software since 1984, Real Green Systems continues to evolve. It has expanded its services to offer full integrated marketing services to provide automated targeted marketing, direct mail, custom printing, referral marketing programs, branding strategies and digital services such as local-market SEO and social media solutions.
Linda Thomas, Director of Marketing
248-366-4993
***@realgreen.com
