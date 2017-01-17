News By Tag
Field Service Software Company Real Green Systems Unveils Service Assistant™ 5 at Solutions 2017
Real Green's next generation software Service Assistant™ 5 (SA5) allows its users to schedule, route, estimate, collect payments, communicate between field and office staff, track vehicles and maintenance, and even perform feats of marketing. SA5 has been two years in the making and is expected to revolutionize field service management. The new version is cloud-based and works on any device with Internet access and a browser. The software is still in beta testing and is expected to be released in the spring.
Pest Management Professional (PMP) magazine, an online news site dedicated to providing relevant news to pest control industry professionals, was in attendance for the demonstration and reviewed the conference in a number of articles in January. Check out the PMP articles:
Real Green Business Training in the Sunshine State
