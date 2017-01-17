 
Field Service Software Company Real Green Systems Unveils Service Assistant™ 5 at Solutions 2017

 
 
WALLED LAKE, Mich. - Feb. 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Field service software giant, Real Green Systems, revealed and performed a live demonstration of its latest version of Service Assistant™, the all-in-one field service management software, at its users conference Solutions 2017 held this year at Walt Disney World – Coronado Springs Resort from January 10 to 13.  Vice President of Software Development Steve Katz revealed the news in a presentation followed by a live demonstration of the new product.

Real Green's next generation software Service Assistant™ 5 (SA5) allows its users to schedule, route, estimate, collect payments, communicate between field and office staff, track vehicles and maintenance, and even perform feats of marketing.  SA5 has been two years in the making and is expected to revolutionize field service management. The new version is cloud-based and works on any device with Internet access and a browser.  The software is still in beta testing and is expected to be released in the spring.

Pest Management Professional (PMP) magazine, an online news site dedicated to providing relevant news to pest control industry professionals, was in attendance for the demonstration and reviewed the conference in a number of articles in January.  Check out the PMP articles:

More Magic from the Real Green Conference (http://www.mypmp.net/2017/01/17/more-magic-from-the-real-...)

Real Green Business Training in the Sunshine State

For more information on Real Green Systems (https://www.realgreen.com/), call (800) 422-7478.

