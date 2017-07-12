News By Tag
Concat AG Opens Sales Office in Saarbrücken
Increasing Demand for IT Solutions for Industry 4.0 and Digitalization
With its new location, Concat reaches companies of all sizes and in all industries in the smallest federal state. "It is not only IT managers who grapple with the topics of Industry 4.0 and digitalization;
The sales office in Saarbrücken covers the full gamut of enterprise IT traditionally offered by Concat. We organize our solutions into three segments: Infrastructure for Data Centers, IT Consulting, and Managed services & support, which includes Enterprise Helpdesk.
Following his graduation in technical computer science, Uwe Gierstorfer worked for Dell for 13 years. He was also employed by Hitachi and most recently at Vodafone, where he spent three years setting up their cloud and hosting services division. The graduate engineer from the Saar/Palatinate district has many years of experience in planning, design, and implementation of concepts in the data center. Additionally, he has expertise in the security, network and storage and backup solutions sectors.
NEW LOCATION:
Concat AG Saarbrücken
St. Johanner Straße 41-43
66111 Saarbrücken
Telephone: 0681/9456 144
ABOUT CONCAT AG
Concat AG, headquartered in Bensheim with 14 regional offices across Germany, established in 1990 is well-positioned providing a diversified portfolio of infrastructure IT, managed services & support, and cloud solutions. Concat's skilled teams deliver customized offerings including virtualization, storage, networking, and data security to help clients achieve compliance, efficiency, growth and industry transformation. Synergy Systems Network GmbH, a subsidiary, operates secure German data centres certified by ISO 9001 and 27001. Concat has been a part of Meridian Group International Inc., since 2006. Discover more at www.concat.de and www.synergysystems.de
ABOUT MERIDIAN GROUP INTERNATIONAL
Concat AG is part of Meridian Group International, privately held, and headquartered in Deerfield, IL. Our portfolio of global businesses provides full-service equipment leasing, technology solutions, global support and cloud to businesses nationally and internationally, in all sectors. Customer-driven, vendor-neutral, and results focused, Meridian has extensive knowledge and reputation for helping businesses innovate and grow while managing costs. For more information, visit www.onlinemeridian.com
Concat Media Contact:
Claudia E. Petrik
PR
Telefon +49 (6157) 9194-260
Mobil: +49 (172) 708 10 45
claudia.petrik@
Meridian Corporate Communications:
Fran Blumenfeld
Vice President Communications
Meridian Group International, USA
1 847.964.2772
fblumenfeld@
