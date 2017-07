Concat AG Opens Sales Office in Saarbrücken

Increasing Demand for IT Solutions for Industry 4.0 and Digitalization

-- To satisfy the growing demand for IT solutions and services in Saarland and the adjacent Luxembourg, Concat AG has opened a sales office in Saarbrücken. The focus is on solutions for the Industry 4.0 segment and the digitalization of business processes.With its new location, Concat reaches companies of all sizes and in all industries in the smallest federal state. "It is not only IT managers who grapple with the topics of Industry 4.0 and digitalization;increasingly, these themes are also on the agenda of decision-makers' meetings," explains Uwe Gierstorfer, head of the branch. "From our location in Saarbrücken, we support the digital transformation of companies and their specialist departments directly on site."The sales office in Saarbrücken covers the full gamut of enterprise IT traditionally offered by Concat. We organize our solutions into three segments: Infrastructure for Data Centers, IT Consulting, and Managed services & support, which includes Enterprise Helpdesk.Following his graduation in technical computer science, Uwe Gierstorfer worked for Dell for 13 years. He was also employed by Hitachi and most recently at Vodafone, where he spent three years setting up their cloud and hosting services division. The graduate engineer from the Saar/Palatinate district has many years of experience in planning, design, and implementation of concepts in the data center. Additionally, he has expertise in the security, network and storage and backup solutions sectors.Concat AG SaarbrückenSt. Johanner Straße 41-4366111 SaarbrückenTelephone: 0681/9456 144Concat AG, headquartered in Bensheim with 14 regional offices across Germany, established in 1990 is well-positioned providing a diversified portfolio of infrastructure IT, managed services & support, and cloud solutions. Concat's skilled teams deliver customized offerings including virtualization, storage, networking, and data security to help clients achieve compliance, efficiency, growth and industry transformation. Synergy Systems Network GmbH, a subsidiary, operates secure German data centres certified by ISO 9001 and 27001. Concat has been a part of Meridian Group International Inc., since 2006. Discover more at www.concat.de and www.synergysystems.de Concat AG is part of Meridian Group International, privately held, and headquartered in Deerfield, IL. Our portfolio of global businesses provides full-service equipment leasing, technology solutions, global support and cloud to businesses nationally and internationally, in all sectors. Customer-driven, vendor-neutral, and results focused, Meridian has extensive knowledge and reputation for helping businesses innovate and grow while managing costs. For more information, visit www.onlinemeridian.com###Claudia E. PetrikPRTelefon +49 (6157) 9194-260Mobil: +49 (172) 708 10 45claudia.petrik@concat.deFran BlumenfeldVice President CommunicationsMeridian Group International, USA1 847.964.2772fblumenfeld@onlinemeridian.com