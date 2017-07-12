 
Design Thinking and Culture Crafting Focus of RevvCrew Sessions at Connect Marketplace 2017

Contemporary business methodologies such as Design Thinking and Experience Design can help organizations positively impact customer experiences, as well as drive innovation and employee engagement.
 
 
DENVER - July 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Keith R. Chamberlain, CEO of KEROSENE Marketing and co-founder of association and nonprofit specialty consulting firm RevvCrew, is presenting two sessions at Connect Marketplace 2017, the leading "appointment-only" trade show for the event planning industry, being held in New Orleans, LA, this summer.

The first presentation, Define, Design and Delight: The 3Ds of Culture You Must Embrace, will help leaders build organizational cultures - with the end in mind. The session addresses - head-on - the profound constrast that exists between today's workforce preferences for being managed versus the outdated top-down modalities that organizations continue to cling onto. A variety of tools to measure present and future-desired culture states will be shared, along with examples of how the murmuration management techniques of alignment, cohesion and separation, can help membership associations drive staff engagement and innovation within their organizations - all leading to an improved bottom line.

The additional session, Design Thinking Your Way into the Best Conference Experiences, details how event and meeting professionals at associations and other organizations can improve both member and staff engagement using Design Thinking and Experience Design, while simultaneously growing meeting revenues and margins.

"I'm very excited to have had these sessions chosen," said RevvCrew's Keith R. Chamberlain," knowing that the Connect Marketplace program brings together the most active planners, suppliers and experts in corporate, association, specialty, expo and sports meetings and events." He added, "Given in other forums, these well-received programs will give attendees tools they can easily use when they get back to their offices."

To find out more about the Connect Marketplace, taking place at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans from August 21-23, 2017, visit:  connectmarketplace.com.

About RevvCrew

With offices in Denver, and Philadelphia, RevvCrew unlocks and perpetuates non-dues revenue for associations and nonprofits by building teams of absolute engagement. Founded by former senior-level association executives, RevvCrew focuses on growing income by innovating in key product and service areas including conferences, vendor support and sponsorships.  Learn more at http://www.revvcrew.com.

