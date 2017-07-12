News By Tag
Design Thinking and Culture Crafting Focus of RevvCrew Sessions at Connect Marketplace 2017
Contemporary business methodologies such as Design Thinking and Experience Design can help organizations positively impact customer experiences, as well as drive innovation and employee engagement.
The first presentation, Define, Design and Delight: The 3Ds of Culture You Must Embrace, will help leaders build organizational cultures - with the end in mind. The session addresses - head-on - the profound constrast that exists between today's workforce preferences for being managed versus the outdated top-down modalities that organizations continue to cling onto. A variety of tools to measure present and future-desired culture states will be shared, along with examples of how the murmuration management techniques of alignment, cohesion and separation, can help membership associations drive staff engagement and innovation within their organizations - all leading to an improved bottom line.
The additional session, Design Thinking Your Way into the Best Conference Experiences, details how event and meeting professionals at associations and other organizations can improve both member and staff engagement using Design Thinking and Experience Design, while simultaneously growing meeting revenues and margins.
"I'm very excited to have had these sessions chosen," said RevvCrew's Keith R. Chamberlain,"
To find out more about the Connect Marketplace, taking place at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans from August 21-23, 2017, visit: connectmarketplace.com.
About RevvCrew
With offices in Denver, and Philadelphia, RevvCrew unlocks and perpetuates non-dues revenue for associations and nonprofits by building teams of absolute engagement. Founded by former senior-level association executives, RevvCrew focuses on growing income by innovating in key product and service areas including conferences, vendor support and sponsorships. Learn more at http://www.revvcrew.com.
