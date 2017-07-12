Making and Breaking Social Media

Making and Breaking Business

Contact

Dane Flanigan

***@thedfre.com Dane Flanigan

End

-- We are redefining what helps us make buying decisions. Companies spend a multitude of dollars and time to bring the public into their business but we have always been more influenced by our peers. These peers have become influences on what we buy, what we see and where we live. Their voices have become relevant due to our use of the internet. They are the modern-day commercial or anti-establishment that brings people in or pushes them away.Who is Social Media?It is you and me every time we leave a review. Our voices are now a platform Yelp, Google, the small column that asks you online what do you think about this product or business. It is also a collective group of influencers who we deem as cool, "the in crowd. "Why do we Listen?Because these people have spent their money and we have the expectation that their opinion is non-bias but of course their opinion is biased. Opinions are influenced by emotion, governance, payments and sometimes they are wrong. Knowing all this, we still listen.How to Make it – not Break it?Engage with the customer – learn about their experience. Do you remember that comment card that asked you how was your dinner? It is that shared experience that keeps people coming back or pushes them away. A social media presence is a good thing, engage with the socialites, sometimes inviting them to test your product can be a catastrophe but it can also be a blessing.ByDane FlaniganDane Flanigan is a business consultant who helps companies build strategies to grow sales.