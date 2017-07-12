How Female Bosses Could Save Our Planet

Women Owned Businesses, What's The Big Deal? Stats and Insights From A Recently Certified Lady Biz

Emmi Buck, Director of Communications

253.297.6311

Emmi Buck, Director of Communications
253.297.6311

-- Essential Oxygen is elated to announce that they've become a certified woman owned business by the NWBOC, the first organization to create a national certification for women owned businesses. The Woman Business Enterprise or WBE official logo means far more than taking advantage of supplier diversity initiatives for Kate Linforth, CEO and Founder of Essential Oxygen.Linforth envisions this planet and ALL of it's people beaming with optimal health and equality no matter their race, gender, or beliefs. The importance of continuing to chip away at the glass ceiling and levelling all playing fields lies in the harsh statistics that women owned companies are up against:• Women-owned businesses represent only 36% of all businesses, just barely up from 30% in 2007 (1)• In supply chain operations for Fortune 500 companies, only 10% of senior leadership roles are run by women (2)Other than equality, why support women owned businesses? Because they're rocking it! Check out the positive influence that being a woman owned business has:• Women owned business increased their number of employees by 20% while men-owned businesses increased their number of employees by only 12%. In 2012, women owned business employed 8.9 million people, a rise of 1.5 million jobs from 2007. (1)• Comparative employment growth is even stronger. Employment in women-owned businesses has increased by 18% since the recession, while among all businesses employment has declined 1% since 2007. (1)• Revenues at companies owned by women increased by 35% since 2007, compared to only 27% among all U.S. companies. (3)• Women entrepreneurs in the U.S. have the happiest employees in not just the U.S, but the world. (4)• American women entrepreneurs ranked their well-being higher than other women in the U.S., higher than women entrepreneurs in other countries, and higher than men. (4)In addition to being woman owned, Essential Oxygen's staff is comprised of approximately 80% females and values diversity in both it's hiring and donation practices."Our success can greatly be attributed to the strong female energy and brainpower harnessed by Essential Oxygen. I love working with women because they tend to be excellent communicators who are highly effective multi-taskers and follow through with attention to detail," states Linforth. "In addition to female power, we optimize the diverse backgrounds of our employees and value all input no matter your title, especially in problem solving.The company has seen over 166% growth in the last 3 years and is on it's way to tripling their product line in the next year."We're very fortunate to have not been affected by the various hurdles stacked against women owned businesses and have been able to bootstrap our way to success through hard work and self-determination,"says Linforth, who is constantly finding ways to give back.Essential Oxygen hopes to shed more light on the inequalities women face in business while empowering female entrepreneurs and supporting all businesses that put human equality & product quality above all."Supporting women owned businesses means supporting the future of our planet in more ways than just gender equality," says Emmi Buck, Essential Oxygen Director of Communications. "Benefit corporations, and companies that follow B Corp policies, like Essential Oxygen's own triple bottom line approach, are three times more likely to be owned by a woman or minority. This means voting with your dollar to support companies owned by women and minorities is ensuring your money goes towards communities and planet conservation."###About Essential OxygenEssential Oxygen is a woman owned, triple bottom line company that envisions the planet and its people beaming with optimal health. For over a decade they have promoted this vision by creating truly effective and clean natural products. In addition to their #1 selling natural oral rinse, Organic Brushing Rinse and their 3% Food Grade Hydrogen Peroxide deemed 'a cleaner way to clean everything', in 2017 Essential Oxygen is launching certified Organic Toothpaste and a Tooth Powder for on-demand oral abrasion. Essential Oxygen products can be found in hundreds of online stores including Amazon and essentialoxygen.com as well as thousands of health stores in the U.S, Canada, and Australia.Press ContactEmmi Buck, Director of Communications253.297.6311***********SOURCES**************1. 2012 U.S. Census Bureau's Survey of Small Business Owners for women.2. Lazarus, Sydney. "New Research on Women in Supply Chain Management: Is the Field Set to Evolve?" Spend Matters. 20133. The 2016 State of Women Owned Businesses Report, commissioned by American Express OPEN4. 2013 Global Entrepreneurship Monitor (GEM) U.S. Report, issued by Babson College and Baruch College