Sync Outlook Calendar With An iPhone Without Using iTunes
Having your own company or being an employee of one more likely makes you use Outlook for managing your daily schedule. But since we live in a society that has to multitask because of the scarcity of time, many of us need to have their schedule and tasks on their fingertips 24/7. This is why syncing Outlook calendar with an iPhone is a must.
How To Sync iPhone With Outlook Calendar
Everyone knows that iTunes is the go-to app for syncing media or transferring data from an old iPhone to a new one. It even supports some Outlook data (except notes), that lets most of people establish syncing with Outlook calendar right from the box.
However, Outlook has a bunch of issues when working with Outlook starting from freezing during the data syncing process and ending with duplicating or corrupting your entire dataset. Although its perfect support for media files, iTunes could not be the best solution to sync Outlooks calendar with iPhone 7 or any older model.
Another method is using iCloud. But in this case we have a bit different problem that is related to the privacy of your data. As everything is stored on 3rd party servers, you can't control your data. Basically, when your data is stored elsewhere but your PC, you don't have control – you only have access. And that's a big problem for all who care about their data privacy.
This is why the best option is using AkrutoSync. This is a program that is widely used for synchronizing Outlook Calendars with all models of iPhone including iPhone 7, iPhone 6 and even iPhone 5. Here's an official guide that shows how to sync calendars between iPhone and Outlook (http://www.akruto.com/
AkrutoSync not only syncs your current calendars, but also transfers all past calendar events. This software allows you to establish a two-way sync between all connected devices. This means that any change done through your iPhone or PC will automatically appear on either device without any hassle of doing the whole process all over again. And besides that, since Akruto is using a Wi-Fi for synchronizing your data, the entire process is completely safe from data interception because the syncing process is protected with SSL certificate.
