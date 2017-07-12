News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Romantic Fiction Author Rusty Blackwood Announces Release Of New Humor Book, 'Derwood Returns'
The new humor book is a rollicking followup to her 2012 comedy short, 'The Misadventures of Derwood Tugbottom'
The audacious and eccentric, retired London City Hall senior official, Derwood J. Tugbottom, who was first introduced to readers in 2012's unforgettable adult comedy short, 'The Misadventures of Derwood Tugbottom', is back in this hilarious follow-up. The bubbling and pretentious Englishman, known for his staunch outlook and demanding ways, decides to return to the picturesque village of Vinehaven on the Lake, where he takes up residence in the swinging Sunset Villa Retirement Center, located directly across the road from the infamous Anchors Away, from which he hastily departed two years earlier. Now he is back, with a hard learned lesson beneath his belt, in the hopes of finding the life that escaped him on his initial try.
"Though romantic fiction drama is my first love when it comes to writing, as well as the genre I am best known for, I very much enjoy writing a good comedy," Blackwood stated. "It allows an outlet for variety, not only for those reading my work, but for me creating it. The colorful character of Derwood Justice Tugbottom is rather special to me, for he sprung from my brother's vivid imagination in 2011, and through this introduction, came 'The Misadventures of Derwood Tugbottom' a year later. I found him a most interesting character, not only to write about and immerse into comical scenarios, but to build on which I did for the follow-up, Derwood Returns. I was delighted the Derwood character was received so well by readers, and through their enjoyment, garnered requests for further antics and laughter from him. There are certain characters that create a special bond with the writer, and this interesting fellow has certainly bonded with me. I hope he will bond with you, too."
Her most recent romantic fiction novel, 'Willow's Walk', followed the release of 'Passions in Paris: Revelations of a Lost Diary'. Her first romantic fiction novel is a sweeping saga written in the tradition of Bram Stoker's 'Dracula' and 'What Dreams May Come'. It has been compared to Erich Segal's 'Love Story' and Nicholas Sparks' 'The Notebook'.
Willow's Walk' is a gripping new tale, certain to hold readers captive from the very first page. Set in the beautiful city of Ottawa, Canada in 2003, this touching story centers on the life and times of a woman determined to prevail at all costs, regardless of what is set before her, the result of which is certain to leave the reader reeling in its wake.
'Willow's Walk' has received a number of 5 star reviews from professional reviewers. Maria Beltran stated, "I highly recommend this book." Gisela Dixon said, "I thoroughly enjoyed reading about the life of a person presented in such a wonderful manner." Another said, "Brutally honest. I was touched by the bittersweet conclusion that sometimes purpose and happiness are only found through great tragedy ..."
'Passions in Paris' has also received rave reviews. Linkk Kula Kane said, "Passions in Paris I think stands its ground with these other powerful romantic stories like 'The Notebook' by Nicolas Sparks." Reader Fred Pifer stated that "'Passions', is a fascinating book of a love story that seemed to be written with me in mind. In the book 'Love Story' by Erich Segal, he told of a deep abiding love story that reminds me of Cullen and Joy's in Ms. Blackwood's book, but the twists of intrigue and mystery that she adds keeps the reader on edge throughout."
Information on all of Blackwood's work is available at Blackwood's site.. Readers can download paperback and Kindle versions of her books at Amazon sites worldwide, including Amazon.ca.
Rusty Blackwood is available for interview in the Toronto and Niagara areas and can be reached using the information below or by email at writerrusty@
Profile:
Rusty Blackwood is a prolific Indie author of romantic fiction, short story comedies, contemporary and traditional poetry and children's books. Her first love is romantic fiction, but she crosses genres with ease.
Contact
Rusty Blackwood
***@heavenonearthsystem.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse