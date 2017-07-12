 
July 2017





Housefax® Enhances Its Property Report to Create the Most Comprehensive Report Available

Additional Data Provides Real Estate Agents and Consumers with Valuable Property Insights to Make a More Informed Buying or Selling Decision
 
 
WASHINGTON - July 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Housefax, a leading provider of residential property reports for consumers and industry professionals, has recently announced several key enhancements to its property report.

According to the National Association of Realtors®, homebuyers today want information and they want it fast. They don't want to search dozens of websites to get it. Real estate agents want a competitive edge to set themselves apart from other agents. And, they want help turning passive shoppers into confident buyers. Housefax Property Reports were designed as a solution for both.

Recent updates to the industry leading property report include the addition and enhancement of valuable data, thus providing greater property insights:

• Google Satellite Map
• Nearby Sales with Map
• Enhanced Neighborhood Noise Level
• More Comprehensive Flood Zone Data

"Our customers have come to rely on Housefax for valuable data to make a more informed buying or selling decision," said Eddy Lang, CEO of Housefax. "Rather than just adding data for the sake of adding it, we're committed to providing our customers with the information they actually want."

Housefax will continue enhancing its property report will valuable and unique data. Aside from new information, Housefax Property Reports today include emergency incidents, voluntary liens, natural risks, permit history, utilities and more. This information is not typically found on other listing sites and complements the MLS system, helping consumers to know before they buy and agents to know before they list.

To view a sample report click here http://housefax.com/Report/Sample.

Jill Weittenhiller
***@housefax.com
Email:***@housefax.com Email Verified
Realtors, Homebuyers, House-hunting
Real Estate
Washington - District of Columbia - United States
