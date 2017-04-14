Housefax® Celebrates Earth Day with Pledge Giveaway Campaign

A greener, healthier planet starts at home. Participate today for a chance to win an Amazon Gift Card.

Contact

Jill Weittenhiller

***@housefax.com Jill Weittenhiller

End

-- Housefax, a leader in residential property information, announced the launch of adesigned to raise awareness about simple steps consumers can take at home to reduce energy usage. The Housefax Earth Day Campaign will collect "green" pledges that will increase environmental awareness and decrease environmental waste throughout the home.From now, through Sunday, April 23, participants can select one of three pledges and share the campaign across their social networks to increase awareness of the cause. Participants are automatically entered in a drawing for a chance toEarth Day is an annual event celebrated on April 22. In 1970, Gaylord Nelson, a senator from Wisconsin first conceived the idea. The senator was worried about the rate of industrialization and the careless attitude of people toward the environment. Today, Earth Day events are coordinated globally in more than 193 countries to support environmental protection and awareness.According toEddy Lang, CEO of Housefax, "At Housefax we believe in the importance of protecting our environment not just on Earth Day, but every day. A healthier planet starts at home. There are many little things we can do at home that make a big impact. Through this campaign we hope to raise environmental awareness and reward those who are committed to making the planet a better place."