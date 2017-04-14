News By Tag
Housefax® Celebrates Earth Day with Pledge Giveaway Campaign
A greener, healthier planet starts at home. Participate today for a chance to win an Amazon Gift Card.
How it works
From now, through Sunday, April 23rd, participants can select one of three pledges and share the campaign across their social networks to increase awareness of the cause. Participants are automatically entered in a drawing for a chance to win one of several $50 Amazon Gift Cards.
What is Earth Day?
Earth Day is an annual event celebrated on April 22. In 1970, Gaylord Nelson, a senator from Wisconsin first conceived the idea. The senator was worried about the rate of industrialization and the careless attitude of people toward the environment. Today, Earth Day events are coordinated globally in more than 193 countries to support environmental protection and awareness.
According toEddy Lang, CEO of Housefax, "At Housefax we believe in the importance of protecting our environment not just on Earth Day, but every day. A healthier planet starts at home. There are many little things we can do at home that make a big impact. Through this campaign we hope to raise environmental awareness and reward those who are committed to making the planet a better place."
Take the Housefax Earth Day Pledge here: https://housefax.lpages.co/
