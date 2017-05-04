News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Homebuyer Alert: 350,000+ Reported House Fires Annually
Housefax Property Reports include the most comprehensive fire incident data. Only Housefax Reports contain 16M fire incidents occurring before 1999.
So how can you tell if a house has been in a fire? With over 350,000 reported house fires each year, a good place to start is to run a Housefax Property Report. Housefax Reports have the most comprehensive house fire incident data in the marketplace. Unlike similar products whose data typically only dates back to 1999, Housefax has exclusive access to reported fires as far back as 1980. That's nearly twice as much coverage as the average home history report!
Why is this important? According to the National Fire Protection Association, there were over 16M reported fire incidents between 1980 and 1999. If you're considering buying a home built before 1999 only a Housefax Report can tell you if a fire incident has been reported. Take for example, the Housefax Report of NFL legend, John Elway which reported a gas leak: http://blog.housefax.com/
According to Eddy Lang, founder and Chief Executive Officer of Housefax, "During a home inspection, the Housefax Report will alert inspectors of a reported fire. Armed with this information, a good home inspector will focus more attention to the affected area of the home, identifying any potential damages. But before that inspection even occurs, Housefax will give homebuyers and real estate professionals the reported details regarding the fire including recommended follow-up."
Not only does a Housefax Property Report contain more reported fire incidents, it also contains more detailed information about the fire incident such as cause, damages and estimated dollar loss. This data is aggregated, processed and customized in seconds by Housefax to provide consumers and savvy real estate professionals with a home's fire incident history dating back to 1980.
With over 350,000 reported house fires each year, don't take any chances. Always know before you buy. Get a Housefax Property Report at http://housefax.com.
Contact
Housefax
***@housefax.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: May 04, 2017