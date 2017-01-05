Introducing EMJ Nephrology 5.1

 
July 2017





CHELMSFORD, England - July 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Welcome to the latest edition of EMJ Nephrology. This instalment presents a complete review of the incredibly successful ERA-EDTA Congress 2017, which this year was held in Madrid, Spain. Speakers from >100 countries were in attendance to share their knowledge in the form of lectures, presentations, and symposia. Highlighted within this issue are a selection of the most memorable topics covered, including a promising new biomarker of premature vessel ageing in chronic kidney disease patients, and a discussion on the efficacy of home-based exercise to improve outcomes for dialysis patients.

Also featured are a selection of interviews from EMJ Nephrology's distinguished Editorial Board, answering questions about their specialties, background, and hopes for the future of nephrology. From how art and science inspire one another, to why kidney failure is so prevalent in India, this section contains fascinating insights into the minds of some of the discipline's top professionals.

Furthermore, this edition contains a broad array of abstract reviews, initially presented at the ERA-EDTA congress and now summarised in detail in this ejournal, by their respective presenters. Notable abstracts include a study which evaluates the relationship between blood pressure and outcomes in Stage 3–5 advanced chronic kidney disease (CKD) patients, and another which discusses new markers of tubular damage in children with CKD.

Finally, this journal presents a selection of peer-reviewed articles detailing ground-breaking discoveries in the world of nephrology. This issue's Editor's Pick comes courtesy of Dhanapriya et al., whose paper comprehensively discusses every facet of community-acquired acute kidney injury in tropical regions; an overview described by the journal's Editor-in-Chief, Prof Norbert Lameire, as 'highly recommended reading'. With further papers covering a myriad of topics, from the clinical importance of vitamin D post-kidney transplant to various types of intra-abdominal candidiasis, this section of innovative research is certain to prove highly useful to any medical professional. Read it today: http://emjreviews.com/journals/emj-nephrology-5-1-2017/

The EMJ team are confident that the information contained within this eJournal will help guide further research within the ever-changing field of nephrology. Zoë Webster, Publisher at EMJ, commented: "EMJ Nephrology 5.1 encapsulates the very best of this year's nephrological research and discussions happening across the globe. We are very proud to present this journal, and are sure that anyone with an interest in the field will find the featured articles interesting, informative, and enlightening."

-END-

About the European Medical Journal
The European Medical Journal (http://emjreviews.com/) is an independent company that annually produces a collection of open-access medical eJournals covering therapeutic areas such as Respiratory, Gastroenterology, Cardiology, and Urology. By combining editorials from key opinion leaders with concise news coverage from the leading congresses within the medical industry, we aim to deliver first-class insight into ground-breaking changes and advances in medicine. The production of our high-quality, peer-reviewed eJournals, and our collaborations with independent clinical bodies result in a dynamic and contemporary tool with which to assist industry professionals across Europe in progressively developing their performance and efficacy.

Contact
Stacey Rivers
***@emjreviews.com
