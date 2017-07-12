Country(s)
YouthMAX Tampa Bay 2017 Leadership Conference
Sometimes You Win, Sometimes You Learn! Youth leadership training skills from the John Maxwell Team
"YouthMAX is right in alignment with the vision of the Dream Center of Tampa, which is to transform lives in our community," said Chris Davis, Executive Director of the Dream Center. "We are excited to host this amazing experience again this year. Equipping and empowering our youth for success is what the Dream Center is all about."
On July 29th, certified John Maxwell Team members, in partnership with First Priority of Tampa Bay and Tampa Urban Young Life, will deliver four YouthMAX presentations at the Dream Center of Tampa developed by John C. Maxwell: Turning a Loss Into a Win, Losing Doesn't Make You a Loser, The Spirit of Learning, and Progress, Not Perfection.
This free youth leadership training is available to youth ages 14-17 in the Tampa Bay area. For more information about YouthMAX, visit www.YouthMaxTampaBay.com.
The John Maxwell Team is a group of independent John Maxwell certified Coaches, Speakers and Trainers who aid personal and professional growth through study and practical application of John Maxwell's proven leadership methods.
The Dream Center of Tampa is a residential community center located in Ybor City striving to help youth and families develop resiliency and build character. Their vision is to transform lives in their community through caring relationships.
Media Contact
Kim D. Moore
813-644-9654
kim@youthmaxtampabay.com
