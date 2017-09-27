Country(s)
HCC Brandon Campus to host Tampa Bay Leadership Conference
John C. Maxwell Leadership Event Returns to Hillsborough Community College
TAMPA, Fla. - Oct. 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Hillsborough Community College, Brandon Campus, will host Live2Lead, a full-day leadership and personal growth rebroadcast event on October 27th. Participants will learn from elite thinkers and the #1 leadership expert in the world, John C. Maxwell.
"I am thrilled Live2Lead is returning to Tampa Bay and will be hosted at the Brandon Campus of HCC," says Dr. Nancee Sorenson, President of Hillsborough Community College, Brandon Campus. "It's a special honor that our own Dr. Kim Moore, with The John Maxwell Team and highly recognized leader and collaborative partner, will facilitate this global program."
For almost a decade, Live2Lead has shared leadership and personal growth principles to a live audience and over 300 simulcast and rebroadcast locations around the world. Attendees will gain leadership principles and personal growth techniques from world-renowned experts and their time-tested teaching.
During Live2Lead, Maxwell will wcj deliver a special message along with world-class leadership experts: Cheryl Bachelder, former CEO, Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, Inc.; Warrick Dunn, former NFL Running Back and Limited Partner of the Atlanta Falcons; and Dave Ramsey, Personal money management and business expert, and best-selling author.
Dr. Kim Moore will lead roundtable discussions for each topic to reinforce application of the principles taught by this year's line-up of world-class speakers. Event participants will leave equipped and excited to lead and create change with renewed passion and drive.
To learn more about Live2Lead, visit www.Live2LeadTampaBay.com.
About Hillsborough Community College, Brandon Campus
Hillsborough Community College delivers teaching and learning opportunities that empower students to achieve their educational goals and become contributing members of the local community and a global society. Learn more about the Brandon Campus by visiting https://www.hccfl.edu/
About Kim D. Moore, Ed.D.
Dr. Kim Moore is a certified coach, speaker and trainer with The John Maxwell Team. Kim is passionate about equipping aspiring, emerging and experienced leaders to expand their influence, lead with confidence, and achieve significance. To learn more about Dr. Moore, please visit www.kimdmoore.com.
Media Contact
Dr. Kim Moore
(813) 644-9654
***@johnmaxwellgroup.com
