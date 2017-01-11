Science Center of Pinellas County hosts Tampa Bay Manufacturing Leadership Seminar: Live2Lead Local manufacturers learn from world-class leadership experts Manufacturing Leadership Seminar TAMPA, Fla. - Jan. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- The Science Center of Pinellas County is hosting the Tampa Bay Manufacturing Leadership Seminar: Live2Lead for industry professionals from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 28, 2017.



"The Science Center of Pinellas is excited about serving the Tampa Bay manufacturing community by hosting this manufacturing leadership seminar," says Patti Gander, Director of Industry Sector Innovation for CareerSource Pinellas.



Live2Lead is a world-class leadership experience packed into a half-day format, full of rich content, key takeaways and easy-to-implement action plans. View the manufacturing leadership seminar video at







The seminar's featured speaker is Dr. John C. Maxwell, leadership expert, best-selling author and coach. Maxwell will deliver a special message via video, along with world-class leadership experts Liz Wiseman, researcher, executive advisor, speaker, author, and president of the Wiseman Group; Dan Cathy, Chairman and CEO of Chick fil-A; and Simon Sinek, optimist, author and leadership authority.



Dr. Kim Moore, coach, speaker and trainer with the John Maxwell Team, is the seminar moderator. Dr. Moore is passionate about equipping aspiring, emerging and experienced leaders to expand their influence, lead with confidence and achieve significance.



Mark McCatty, Nationally Recognized Leadership and Team Advisor, will facilitate manufacturing roundtables for each speaker's topic to reinforce application of the principles taught in the manufacturing environment.



Co-sponsors of the manufacturing leadership seminar are; the American Manufacturing Skills Initiative (AMskills), Association for Supply Chain Management (APICS), American Society for Quality (ASQ), Bay Area Manufacturers Association (BAMA), Florida Advanced Technological Education Center (FLATE), Institute for Supply Management (ISM), Society of Manufacturing Engineers (SME), Surface Mount Technology Association (SMTA), Society of Women Engineers (SWE) and the Upper Tampa Bay Manufacturers Association (UTBMA).



Seminar participants will grow their own leadership as they connect with other influencers in their local community and expand their network with relationships that produce results.



To register and for more information, visit





About Kim D. Moore, Ed.D.



Dr. Kim Moore is a John C. Maxwell certified coach, speaker and trainer. Dr. Moore is passionate about equipping aspiring, emerging and experienced leaders to expand their influence, lead with confidence, and achieve significance. Learn more about Dr. Moore at http://www.kimdmoore.com.



About the Science Center of Pinellas County



The Science Center is 501(c)(3) organization whose mission is to inspire, motivate and stimulate innovative thinking in the areas of science, technology, engineering, math, and career development for K-12 students. Learn more about the Science Center at http://www.sciencecenterofpinellas.org.



Contact

Kim D. Moore

kim@kimdmoore.com

(813) 664-9654

***@kimdmoore.com



