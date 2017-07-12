 
News By Tag
* Weddings, Wedding Themes
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Services
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Sydney
  New South Wales
  Australia
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
18171615141312


Weddings with a Difference - Find Your Perfect Vendor

A new, different and excitingly professional online publication called "Different Weddings" (aka Weddings with a Difference") has quickly established itself as a leader among the many wedding-type platforms on the internet.
 
SYDNEY, Australia - July 17, 2017 - PRLog -- A new, different and excitingly professional online publication called "Different Weddings" (aka Weddings with a Difference") has quickly established itself as a leader among the many wedding-type platforms on the internet.

Whether you want a beach-style wedding, a rural-setting wedding, a mountain-top wedding, any type of religious, cultural or traditional wedding www.differentweddings.com.au is definitely for you.

High quality, all price-ranges, everything plus everyone under-the-sun you are seeking. Celebrants, photographers, musicians, jewellers, cakes, legal-advice, make-up specialists, hairdressers, honeymoon destinations, transport. You name it, Different Weddings has it - the romantic, dedicated, experienced and helpful staff will find it for you.

Checkout www.differentweddings.com.au It's a must-read - and it's complimentary!

END PRESS RELEASE

Different Weddings Contact details

Sales Director

Samuel Leon

0412 220 515

saml@differentweddings.com.au

Editor

Kellie Romeo

0404 486 934

kellier@differentweddings.com.au

Facebook  https://www.facebook.com/different.weddings.AU

Instagram   https://www.instagram.com/different.weddings.au/

Pinterest    https://au.pinterest.com/weddingssydney/

Twitter  https://twitter.com/DiffWeddingsAU

G+     https://plus.google.com/u/0/114296528768979302776

Contact
Kellie Romeo
Editor
***@differentweddings.com.au
End
Source:Different Weddings
Email:***@differentweddings.com.au
Tags:Weddings, Wedding Themes
Industry:Services
Location:Sydney - New South Wales - Australia
Subject:Services
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 17, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share