Weddings with a Difference - Find Your Perfect Vendor

A new, different and excitingly professional online publication called "Different Weddings" (aka Weddings with a Difference") has quickly established itself as a leader among the many wedding-type platforms on the internet.

Contact

Kellie Romeo

Editor

***@differentweddings.com.au Kellie RomeoEditor

End

-- A new, different and excitingly professional online publication called "Different Weddings" (aka Weddings with a Difference") has quickly established itself as a leader among the many wedding-type platforms on the internet.Whether you want a beach-style wedding, a rural-setting wedding, a mountain-top wedding, any type of religious, cultural or traditional wedding www.differentweddings.com.au is definitely for you.High quality, all price-ranges, everything plus everyone under-the-sun you are seeking. Celebrants, photographers, musicians, jewellers, cakes, legal-advice, make-up specialists, hairdressers, honeymoon destinations, transport. You name it, Different Weddings has it - the romantic, dedicated, experienced and helpful staff will find it for you.Checkout www.differentweddings.com.au It's a must-read - and it's complimentary!END PRESS RELEASESamuel Leon0412 220 515Kellie Romeo0404 486 934kellier@differentweddings.com.auFacebook https://www.facebook.com/different.weddings.AUInstagram https://www.instagram.com/different.weddings.au/Pinterest https://au.pinterest.com/weddingssydney/Twitter https://twitter.com/DiffWeddingsAUG+ https://plus.google.com/u/0/114296528768979302776