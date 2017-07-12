News By Tag
RE/MAX DFW Associates Welcomes Gina Matthews
Prior to real estate, Mrs. Matthews worked at Mortgage Contacting Services 360. She gained outstanding customer service skills and knowledge on foreclosure properties rehabbed and was able to sell successfully.
Manager of the Dallas office, Steve Allcorn, spoke highly of Mrs. Matthew's affiliation, "Mrs. Matthews is very professional, dependable and possesses strong work ethics. Her dedication to her clients is impressive and that is what makes an exceptional agent. She is in great hands with The Tatum Hood Team and I look forward to seeing her business grow tremendously here at RE/MAX DFW Associates."
A Dallas native, Mrs. Matthews has extensive knowledge of the DFW Metroplex and can assist any client with finding the perfect location to call home. Mrs. Matthews and her husband have three children together and are active members of The Avenue Church in Waxahachie. When time permits, Mrs. Matthews takes pleasure in watching her children play competitive sports.
RE/MAX DFW Associates is in its 33rd year of operation and today is the largest RE/MAX franchise in Texas. The firm has seven offices: Coppell, Dallas, Flower Mound, Frisco, Las Colinas, Plano and Willow Bend. The firm's over 330 agents and closed $1.75 billion in 2016. RE/MAX DFW Associates is part of the world-wide RE/MAX network in 105 countries and 110,000 agents. For more information, visit the firm's website, www.YourHomeTownPro.com, its Facebook page, facebook.com/
Gina Matthews can be contacted at the Dallas office of RE/MAX DFW Associates at 214-818-4132 or via email at gina.matthews@
