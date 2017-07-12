 
RE/MAX DFW Associates Welcomes Gina Matthews

 
 
Gina Matthews Affiliates with RE/MAX DFW Associates
Gina Matthews Affiliates with RE/MAX DFW Associates
 
DALLAS - July 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Gina Matthews affiliates with RE/MAX DFW Associates' office in Dallas and will be a buyer's agent for Tatum Hood. Mrs. Matthews excels in negotiating and taking care of her clients' needs. She was ranked 38 out of 250 real estate agents among Ellis County during her first year. Mrs. Matthews explains her decision to transfer to RE/MAX DFW Associates. "Being relatively new to real estate, I was looking for a company to help me continue to advance my skills and knowledge," states Mrs. Matthews. "RE/MAX DFW Associates provides everything I was looking for in a company such as unlimited resources, training, support and motivation to be the best for my clients"

Prior to real estate, Mrs. Matthews worked at Mortgage Contacting Services 360. She gained outstanding customer service skills and knowledge on foreclosure properties rehabbed and was able to sell successfully.

Manager of the Dallas office, Steve Allcorn, spoke highly of Mrs. Matthew's affiliation, "Mrs. Matthews is very professional, dependable and possesses strong work ethics. Her dedication to her clients is impressive and that is what makes an exceptional agent. She is in great hands with The Tatum Hood Team and I look forward to seeing her business grow tremendously here at RE/MAX DFW Associates."

A Dallas native, Mrs. Matthews has extensive knowledge of the DFW Metroplex and can assist any client with finding the perfect location to call home. Mrs. Matthews and her husband have three children together and are active members of The Avenue Church in Waxahachie. When time permits, Mrs. Matthews takes pleasure in watching her children play competitive sports.

RE/MAX DFW Associates is in its 33rd year of operation and today is the largest RE/MAX franchise in Texas.    The firm has seven offices: Coppell, Dallas, Flower Mound, Frisco, Las Colinas, Plano and Willow Bend.  The firm's over 330 agents and closed $1.75 billion in 2016.   RE/MAX DFW Associates is part of the world-wide RE/MAX network in 105 countries and 110,000 agents. For more information, visit the firm's website, www.YourHomeTownPro.com, its Facebook page, facebook.com/RMDFW or on YouTube, youtube.com/rmdfw.

Gina Matthews can be contacted at the Dallas office of RE/MAX DFW Associates at 214-818-4132 or via email at gina.matthews@rmdfw.com. She can assist with any listing in the North Texas Regional MLS System, as well as any of the firm's active listings, which can be viewed at www.YourHomeTownPro.com.

