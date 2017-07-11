Country(s)
One Park Financial Opens Second Location in Coconut Grove
COCONUT GROVE, Fla. - July 17, 2017 - PRLog -- One Park Financial, a leader in providing capital to small and mid-sized businesses, has announced the opening of their second location in Coconut Grove. One Park Financial has been offering businesses a hassle-free and extremely efficient process of securing business capital without the headache associated with traditional bank financing. As the Company continues to aggressively expand, the new location comes at an opportune time.
"After moving our offices from Doral to Coconut Grove last December, we knew this was going to be a great location to open our second office as well. We've been expanding at a rapid rate and the extra space allows us to continue to take the company to the next level," says President and Co-founder Ben McCrery.
The second location, which houses One Park Financial and its sister company One Park Funding, officially opened its doors on July 10th, 2017. The new office sits on the 2nd floor of the Continental Plaza building with a great view of Coconut Grove. The workplace features an open floor design with room for continued expansion. Grovies (employees) will not only be walking distance from delicious eateries and peaceful parks, but they are right down the street from the original One Park Financial office.
"This is an exciting time for us as we continue to grow the company. Opening the second location allows us to keep hiring top talent and growing our One Park team," says CEO & Co-Founder John M. Lie-Nielsen.
One Park Financial's 2nd location will be located at 3250 Mary Street, Suite 202, Coconut Grove, FL 33133. For more information, you can visit https://www.oneparkfinancial.com/
ABOUT ONE PARK FINANCIAL
One Park Financial LLC, established in 2010, is a leading provider for Business Financing and Factoring Loans. Founded by entrepreneurs, One Park Financial understands the challenges associated with small business loans and their need for working capital and constantly strives to make the process easy for their clients while providing the best customer service.
One Park Financial has provided capital to thousands of small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Using the most effective technology, One Park Financial is able to provide business loans, credit lines and cash advances in record times using a simple approval process. This allows the businesses to get the capital they need fast and keep their business strong and successful.
One Park Financial provides working capital for such things as: Equipment Purchasing, Procuring Additional Inventory, Additional Hires, Advertising, Debt Consolidation, Seasonal Inventory, Service Enhancements, Expansions, Adding New Business Tools, Purchasing Trucks, Medical Equipment, Computer Systems, Software, Online Marketing, Purchasing of Specialty Machinery, Additional Supplies, and Factoring among many other things.
