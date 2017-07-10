"15 Days" by David C. Garland is published

A fictional story of revenge with actual reporting of the 2008 Wimbledon finals

15 DAYS BY David C. Garland

Spread the Word

Listed Under Tags:

• Wimbledon

• Tennis

• Revenge Industry:

• Books Location:

• Enfield - Middlesex - England Subject:

• Projects

Contact

The Inspira Group

02082925163

***@theinspiragroup.com The Inspira Group02082925163

End

-- ISBN#978-1500714802Stuart Wright, a veteran sports journalist is heading for Wimbledon on the opening day of the 2008 Championships.On the train to London he sees a woman he half recognizes but cannot specifically place. The woman (going to Wimbledon with her husband) through a series of coincidental occurrences is not only the first love from his youth but also his dizygotic twin sister! The woman's husband gives Stuart their home address.On day two of The Championships Stuart Wright takes the underground from Charing Cross to Wimbledon. On board is a man with a back pack who is acting suspiciously. As the underground train reaches Hyde Park station the man rushes for the door leaving the back pack in the carriage. Stuart Wright wrestles the man to the ground and thwarts an attempted bombing. Back-pack man, as he becomes known, is dishonoured among his peers because of his failure and, shamed, he issues a fatwa against Stuart Wright.The story relates three events affecting Stuart Wright; his new found twin sister, a man bent upon revenge and actual reportage of the 2008 Wimbledon finals.David C. Garland has worked for and with Jim Henson, Ted Turner and Don King, so diverse has been his career. After 28 years with United Press International where he started as a newsroom runner, merged into journalism and ended as Director of Sales for Europe, Africa and the Middle East, he joined CNN International and stayed ten years where he eventually became Vice-President Business Development. He then joined Don King Productions in Florida where he was Director of International Sales for six memorable years. In between UPI and CNN, David spent two years with Jim Henson Enterprises.Upon retirement, David decided to concentrate on his writing and his first novel, 180 DAYS, was published. This was followed by TERRA NOVA, CALAMITY NATALIE, OFF TO FLORIDA, A DOG'S LIFE and DON KING CAME CALLING, all of which are currently available in paperback and for downloading to Kindle via Amazon.David's life, which began in poverty, has been enriched by his family, his friends and by those with whom he has worked over the years.This entertaining novel can also be downloaded in e-book format from:Darin Jewell (David C. Garland's literary agent)The Inspira Group Literary AgencyTel. 0208 292 5163E-mail: darin@theinspiragroup.com