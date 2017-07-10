Attimo group, llc (whitebarrel winery) to open wine and tapas bar in blacksburg, va.

• Wine Industry:

• Food Location:

• Christiansburg - Virginia - US

ATTMO GROUP, LLC

540-382-7619

540-382-7619

-- Whitebarrel Winery announced today that they will be expanding their operations, with plans to open a Virginia wine and tapas bar in The Brownstone building (301 South Main Street) in Blacksburg, VA. The new, 1,600-square-foot space will feature Whitebarrel's award-winning wines alongside other wines, ciders, and meads from across Virginia. A tapas bar will highlight Virginia produce and cheeses, with a rotating menu designed to introduce fresh, local flavors that complement the unique range of wines being poured.Whitebarrel co-owner Dr. Richard Obiso, says, "The Virginia Wine Industry has matured to a point where we can proudly offer wine, cider, and mead from dozens of wineries around the Commonwealth of Virginia, including our own." In the second location, Whitebarrel's vision is to offer a wide selection of wines from each of Virginia's distinctive wine-growing regions; this will include wine tastings of award-winning wines, such as those from the Virginia Governor's Cup competition. Wine will be sold by the glass and bottle on-site, and through a retail outlet off-site. Whitebarrel co-owner Dr. Tess Gallagher, says, "This is an exciting time for our company that marks a new chapter for the Whitebarrel brand." The Winery's motto is "It's about time," and Obiso and Gallagher say that it's about time to enjoy all of the wine and food that Virginia has to offer.Whitebarrel Winery, previously known as Attimo Winery (2008-2015), was Montgomery County's first winery. It has expanded rapidly since its re-branding in 2015 and is now one of the largest wineries in Southwest Virginia, producing several thousand cases each year with over 17 acres of property and vineyards in Montgomery County and over 33 acres in Floyd County, VA. Each year, more than 50,000 people visit Whitebarrel's original Christiansburg location. The new Blacksburg location is expected to create 20 new jobs in Montgomery County, and will offer a new venue for an expanding upscale niche market in Blacksburg, VA.For more information about the winery and its expansion, and to find out more about investment opportunities of its expansion across Virginia, please contact the winery at 540-382-7619 or visit the website at www.whitebarrel.com