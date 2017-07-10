Helix Launches HRC Global Digital Heath Project

Healthcare Division of UK based Helix Research Center Ltd has launched HRC Global Digital Health Program ,mainly to promote Preventive and Curative Healthcare in UN Member Countries

-- After thorough Due Diligence in the Global Healthcare arena for over 5 years to design an Integrated Primary,Secondary,Tertiary Healthcare Delivery system for the Global Community,inroder to promote Preventive Healthcare and to make the Curative Heathcare affordable and available even for the people living in remote areas of the World,making use of Traditional methods and Healthcare Information Technology,Healthcare division of Helix Research Center Ltd has launched 'HRC Global Digital Healthcare Project ,making several Public/Private Sectors,Patients/Community and Medical and Research Fraternity as Major Stakeholders of this Gigantic Global Healthcare Program.The main elements of HRC's Digital Healthcare Program include Disease Screening,Health Advisory/Management services,Cybermedicine,Telemedicine,Medical Tourism,Global Health Smart ID Card,Remote Healthcare Monitoring/Diagnostics,Medical/Clinical Supplies,Clinical Trials,Continuing Medical Education,Electronic Medcal Records System ,Patient Portal including Personal Health Records,Paperless Healthcare Delivery,Cashless Clinic/Hospital Management ,Mobile App etcSince the Founder of HRC Global Healthcare Program ;Dr Venkateswar Rao G,is an experienced Clinician and well connected with Global Medical,Research Fraternity and Govt Healthcare Policy Makers and Regualtory Authorities in several countries ,HRC's Digital Health Project was created to ensure Strict Regulatory Compliance including HIPAA .Helix Research Center Ltd is looking for Symbiotic type of partnerships in UN Member countries to make the Benefits of HRC Global Healthcare Program available for all its Stakeholders.Helix invites prospective Strategic Partners to register interest by sending an email to the support team of Helix Research Center Ltd on : support@helixresearchcenterworld.comHelix is always open for exploring Public Private Partnerships to promote Slogan of the World Health Organisation ;Health For All'.Helix will be Publishing another Press Release soon to describe the benefits to the Stakeholders of HRC Global Healthcare Program