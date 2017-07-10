News By Tag
Helix Launches HRC Global Digital Heath Project
Healthcare Division of UK based Helix Research Center Ltd has launched HRC Global Digital Health Program ,mainly to promote Preventive and Curative Healthcare in UN Member Countries
The main elements of HRC's Digital Healthcare Program include Disease Screening,Health Advisory/Management services,Cybermedicine,Telemedicine,Medical Tourism,Global Health Smart ID Card,Remote Healthcare Monitoring/Diagnostics,Medical/
Since the Founder of HRC Global Healthcare Program ;Dr Venkateswar Rao G,is an experienced Clinician and well connected with Global Medical,Research Fraternity and Govt Healthcare Policy Makers and Regualtory Authorities in several countries ,HRC's Digital Health Project was created to ensure Strict Regulatory Compliance including HIPAA .
Helix Research Center Ltd is looking for Symbiotic type of partnerships in UN Member countries to make the Benefits of HRC Global Healthcare Program available for all its Stakeholders.Helix invites prospective Strategic Partners to register interest by sending an email to the support team of Helix Research Center Ltd on : support@helixresearchcenterworld.com
Helix is always open for exploring Public Private Partnerships to promote Slogan of the World Health Organisation ;Health For All'.
Helix will be Publishing another Press Release soon to describe the benefits to the Stakeholders of HRC Global Healthcare Program
Contact
Dr Venkateswar Rao G
***@helixresearchcenterworld.com
End
