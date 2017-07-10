 
News By Tag
* Digital Health
* Internet of Healthcare Things
* Preventive Healthcare
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Medical
* More Industries...
News By Location
* London
  England
  England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
16151413121110

Helix Launches HRC Global Digital Heath Project

Healthcare Division of UK based Helix Research Center Ltd has launched HRC Global Digital Health Program ,mainly to promote Preventive and Curative Healthcare in UN Member Countries
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Digital Health
* Internet of Healthcare Things
* Preventive Healthcare

Industry:
* Medical

Location:
* London - England - England

Subject:
* Services

LONDON, England - July 16, 2017 - PRLog -- After thorough Due Diligence in the Global Healthcare arena for over 5 years to design an Integrated Primary,Secondary,Tertiary Healthcare Delivery system for the Global Community,inroder to promote Preventive Healthcare and to make the Curative Heathcare affordable and available even for the people living in remote areas of the World,making use of Traditional methods and Healthcare Information Technology,Healthcare division of  Helix Research Center Ltd has launched 'HRC Global Digital  Healthcare Project ,making several Public/Private Sectors,Patients/Community and Medical and Research Fraternity as Major Stakeholders of this Gigantic Global Healthcare Program.

The main elements of HRC's Digital Healthcare Program include Disease Screening,Health Advisory/Management services,Cybermedicine,Telemedicine,Medical Tourism,Global Health Smart ID Card,Remote Healthcare Monitoring/Diagnostics,Medical/Clinical Supplies,Clinical Trials,Continuing Medical Education,Electronic Medcal Records System ,Patient Portal including Personal Health Records,Paperless Healthcare Delivery,Cashless Clinic/Hospital Management ,Mobile App etc

Since the Founder of HRC Global Healthcare Program ;Dr Venkateswar Rao G,is an experienced Clinician and well connected with Global Medical,Research Fraternity and Govt Healthcare Policy Makers and Regualtory Authorities in several countries ,HRC's Digital Health Project was created to ensure Strict Regulatory Compliance including HIPAA .

Helix Research Center Ltd is looking for Symbiotic type of partnerships in UN Member countries to make the Benefits of HRC Global Healthcare Program available for all its Stakeholders.Helix invites prospective Strategic Partners to register interest by sending an email to the support team of Helix Research Center Ltd on : support@helixresearchcenterworld.com

Helix is always open for exploring Public Private Partnerships  to promote Slogan of the World Health Organisation ;Health For All'.

Helix will be Publishing another Press Release soon to describe the benefits to the Stakeholders of HRC Global Healthcare Program

Contact
Dr Venkateswar Rao G
***@helixresearchcenterworld.com
End
Source:
Email:***@helixresearchcenterworld.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Helix Research Center Ltd News
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 16, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share