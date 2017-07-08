News By Tag
LiceDoctors Expands Its In-Home Service to Brooklyn as Peak Lice Season Lands in New York City
LiceDoctors Lice Treatmentl Service announces the expansion of its in-home professional service. LiceDoctors service has been successful in Manhattan, Queens, and Staten Island and is responding to demand from Brooklyn families.
According to owner, Karen Sokoloff, "It became increasingly clear to us that there is a need for an at-home lice treatment service in Brooklyn. There are so many young families who reside here; we were getting a number of calls from families in need in this area so we knew it was time to launch our service."
LiceDoctors service is unique in that it has a board-certified medical doctor on staff. Dr. Stephen Beck created a proprietary, all natural, step-by-step treatment protocol several years ago when it became obvious that existing chemical treatments were no longer effective in getting rid of lice and nits. Head lice have mutated over the years and are called "super Lice" due to their immunity to lice pesticides.
The service recognizes how hectic schedules are in today's families so they come to the client's home at the client's convenience, whether that is during the day, after school, or in the evening. LiceDoctors has years of experience and has treated an unmatched 300,000 clients. The company backs its treatment with a full guarantee.
In-home service is available in Brooklyn in Bay Ridge, Borough Park, Brighton Beach, Brooklyn Heights, Bushwick, Clinton Hill, Coney Island, , Cypress Hills, Downtown Brooklyn, Dumbo, Flatbush, Flatlands, Fort Greene, Greenpoint, Midwood, Park Slope, Prospect Heights, Prospect Park South, Prospect-Lefferts Gardens, Red Hook, Sea Gate, Sheepshead Bay and more.
Sokoloff added, "Brooklyn families are busy and really don't have time to go to a salon. We make it easy; we get the call and we send a lice expert to the home. No hassle involved with getting to a salon, no worries about an un-infested child picking up a case at a salon, and maximum flexibility--
For further information or to make an appointment, call LiceDoctors at 718-559-6983 or visit on line at https://www.licedoctors.com/
