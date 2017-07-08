 
News By Tag
* lice treatment Brooklyn
* Head Lice Service
* New York lice
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Lifestyle
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Brooklyn
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
141312111098


LiceDoctors Expands Its In-Home Service to Brooklyn as Peak Lice Season Lands in New York City

LiceDoctors Lice Treatmentl Service announces the expansion of its in-home professional service. LiceDoctors service has been successful in Manhattan, Queens, and Staten Island and is responding to demand from Brooklyn families.
 
 
LiceDoctorsLogoFinal
LiceDoctorsLogoFinal
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
lice treatment Brooklyn
Head Lice Service
New York lice

Industry:
Lifestyle

Location:
Brooklyn - New York - US

BROOKLYN, N.Y. - July 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Families now have a tried and true solution to lice infestations in the form of an in-home lice treatment service. LiceDoctors Lice Treatment and Nit Removal Service now makes house calls to families in the area. The company has been operating in New York City in Manhattan, Queens, Staten Island and the Bronx, and as a result of increasing demand from families in Brooklyn, LiceDoctors recently launched its service in this area.

According to owner, Karen Sokoloff, "It became increasingly clear to us that there is a need for an at-home lice treatment service in Brooklyn. There are so many young families who reside here; we were getting a number of calls from families in need in this area so we knew it was time to launch our service."

LiceDoctors service is unique in that it has a board-certified medical doctor on staff. Dr. Stephen Beck created a proprietary, all natural, step-by-step treatment protocol several years ago when it became obvious that existing chemical treatments were no longer effective in getting rid of lice and nits. Head lice have mutated over the years and are called "super Lice" due to their immunity to lice pesticides.

The service recognizes how hectic schedules are in today's families so they come to the client's home at the client's convenience, whether that is during the day, after school, or in the evening. LiceDoctors has years of experience and has treated an unmatched 300,000 clients. The company backs its treatment with a full guarantee.

In-home service is available in Brooklyn in Bay Ridge, Borough Park, Brighton Beach, Brooklyn Heights‎, Bushwick, Clinton Hill, Coney Island, , Cypress Hills, Downtown Brooklyn, Dumbo, Flatbush, Flatlands, Fort Greene, Greenpoint, Midwood, Park Slope, Prospect Heights, Prospect Park South, Prospect-Lefferts Gardens, Red Hook, Sea Gate, Sheepshead Bay and more.

Sokoloff added, "Brooklyn families are busy and really don't have time to go to a salon. We make it easy; we get the call and we send a lice expert to the home. No hassle involved with getting to a salon, no worries about an un-infested child picking up a case at a salon, and maximum flexibility--when one sibling has been checked, he or she is free to return to normal activities, without having to wait for another sibling to be checked."

For further information or to make an appointment, call LiceDoctors at 718-559-6983 or visit on line at https://www.licedoctors.com/new-york/brooklyn-queens-stat....

Contact
Karen Sokoloff
***@aol.com
End
Source:LiceDoctors
Email:***@aol.com Email Verified
Tags:lice treatment Brooklyn, Head Lice Service, New York lice
Industry:Lifestyle
Location:Brooklyn - New York - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
LiceDoctors Head Lice Service PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 14, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share