News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Chee-Ron's Offering Discount On All Courses, For The Month of August'2017
Word of mouth marketing has always been important. Today, it's more important than ever because of the power of the internet. – Joe Pulizzi & Newt Barret
> In this age were unemployment rate in India is said to witness a marginal rise between 2017 and 2018, a stagnancy in job creation is expected to happen according to a UN Labor report. Digital Marketing is one field where there are 8 lakhs job opportunities at present and is expecting a rise in the number.
> Learning digital marketing is one of the best options in the market right now regarding employment. The question that arises will be choosing the right institute where you can get the right training that can make you a perfect digital marketer.
> Chee-Ron's aim to create skilled labour for Digital Marketing Industry. Chee-Ron's provide a distinct extensive training program along with practical knowledge to their students in their institute which is located in Bangalore, India.Learn Digital marketing from the expert trainers and get ready to work as Digital marketer or start on your own as an entrepreneur.
> Walk in to the institute which is located in BTM, Bangalore anytime between 9.00 AM TO 6.00 PM for a free demo class to understand the quality of education that Chee-Ron's can provide to their candidates by their Google Certified Trainers. Chee-Ron's also offer 1 year student support to their students along with the free digital marketing toolkits, e-books.
> Along with their weekday and weekend classes Chee-Ron's also offers Online – coaching for their students for whom it'll be difficult to attend the regular classes. Candidates who are finding it difficult to commute to BTM can take the class online from the comforts of their home.
> Why you should choose Chee-Ron's doesn't just reside in the quality of education but also the time range of classes where you can choose from as per your convenience. Upcoming Digital Marketing Classes are held for Students, Freshers, Entrepreneurs and Working Professionals. Chee-Ron's offer daily classes along with Sunday batches which can be taken advantage of by working professionals who wants to learn digital marketing to start a career in it or for starting their own ventures.
>The course syllabus will include Search Engine Optimization (SEO),Search Engine Marketing (SEM) ,Social Media Marketing (SMM),Inbound Marketing,Email Marketing ,Web Analytics and many more.
Grab this opportunity, and enroll in Chee-Ron's for the training in Digital Marketing and become a certified Digital Marketer ready to face the digital world.
Visit http://www.cheerons.in for details
Contact
Chee-Ron's Advanced
Digital Marketing Training Institute
8050011677
info@cheerons.in
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse