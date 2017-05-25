News By Tag
Cheerons pleased to announce the successful completion of 2 years in Training Industry
India's Only Digital Marketing Institute with 95% Successful Placements Record.
We are also grateful to our clients and Students who trusted in us to help them provide immaculate Training services and Jobs. Their demands, challenges, and feedbacks have pushed us to go ahead and improve vigorously.
We can't thank you enough for your contributions to Chee-Ron's. On this auspicious occasion, we gladly announce a 20% discount on Each Course who is enrolling in the month of June'2017.
Thanks to our great Clients, Students, Colleagues, Family and Friends, we're celebrating the completion of our second year in business. We've built a lot of great relationships already, and we're looking forward to strengthening them even further. Thanks for helping to make Chee-Ron's a success!
We plan to keep our Training business and relation growing with you and continue to provide you nothing less than the best. With your support, we wish to explore new heights this year.
"Mastering online marketing is not easy. You need the help of a professional expert to come up with a winning strategy. Without a strategy, playing around with a blog, Facebook or Twitter will be useless."
Visit http://www.cheerons.in for details
Cheerons : +91 8050011677/+9180-
08050011677
adithya@cheerons.in
