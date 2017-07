I am I.T. Training teams up with ReVitalize Memphis

As part of the ReVitalize Memphis initiative, I am I.T. Training is offering CompTIA A+ training to young adults in Memphis.

-- I am I.T. is a tech training company which focuses on CompTIA and Cisco certification preparation courses. Antoinette Miller, Director of Knowledge and Training, has worked closely with over 125 local students pursuing entry into the IT field and produced over 60 certified students in 2016. She hopes the partnership with ReVitalize Memphis will extend access to residents of Memphis to equip students with the skills and knowledge necessary to enter into this lucrative market.Each class allows 25 students to dive into challenging, hands-on projects ranging from custom computer builds to configuring networking equipment. I am I.T. and ReVitalize Memphis will collaborate to offer Cisco certification courses in spring of 2017 while expanding their offering to three IT-focused paths designed to expose participants to various IT professions and career pathways in fun and engaging ways."We are proud to be involved with the I am I.T. classes for so many deserving students will get hands-on STEM learning," said Daryl Vinson, executive vice president, ReVitalize Memphis."We're excited to offer these classes and to connect local IT pros to potential employees and fresh local tech talent," shared Antoinette Miller, I am I.T.The CompTIA A+ course begins every other month. Register for a class at http://www.iamittraining.com/