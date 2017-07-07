News By Tag
I am I.T. Training is now a CompTIA Authorized Academy
i am I.T. Training has been approved as a CompTIA academic partner giving students more access to industry certifications to make advancements in today's job market.
i am I.T. Training is proud to be a CompTIA Authorized partner. CompTIA is committed to working with partners like i am I.T. Training to help market the highest-quality learning products to IT professionals worldwide. The selection process to join the partner program involves a rigorous audit on the standards of course offerings, training provisions, facilities and overall customer care.
All CompTIA Authorized Partners must:
Use CompTIA Approved Quality Content.
Teach courses using the most current exam objectives for each certification.
Use CompTIA instructors certified in the CompTIA course(s) they teach.
"We work closely with our partners around the world to help IT professionals advance their knowledge, skills and career credentials in order to raise on-the-job performance levels," said Terry Erdle, senior vice president, skills certification, CompTIA. "With the introduction of this program, CompTIA is expanding its commitment by adding substantial resources and working collaboratively with our partners to increase market impact and customer satisfaction.
Visit http://www.iamITtraining.com to register for a class
