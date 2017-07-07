GSF Mortgage Welcomes Second Branch in Central Ohio

Contact

-- GSF Mortgage Corp. is pleased to announce the addition of a second office in Columbus, Ohio. Leading the branch is of Anthony Lavalle and accompanying him is mortgage loan originator Brandon Lay.Lavalle is a graduate of Ohio State University and he has been in the mortgage industry for more than five years. He is active in his community as a member of Columbus Young Professionals and he sees this as a great way to expand the presence of the GSF brand in the central Ohio area. Helping people realize their dream of homeownership is his favorite aspect of the business. He believes that keeping the customers' needs and preferences in focus is the best way to ensure that they are engaged in the process and satisfied with the result. Lavalle is thrilled to be a part of the GSF team because he knew of the company's great reputation in the industry as being strong and stable, close-knit, community-based, and family-oriented;he is also excited about the wide variety of products and programs that GSF is able to offer to best serve their customers' needs.Lay is a graduate of the University of Rio Grande and also has more than five years of experience in the industry. He is a part of the Southwest Realtors Association and is proud to have 25 five-star reviews on Zillow. He describes his customer service philosophy as helping the customer find the best program for their individual financial situation."I am thrilled to welcome Anthony Lavalle and Brandon Lay to GSF Mortgage. Anthony is a proven sales leader and has earned numerous awards throughout his career. I am excited that he has chosen GSF to take the next step in his career, and look forward to watching his success as a branch manager," says Regional Manager Todd Pennington.Lavalle can be reached at (614) 516-0365 or alavalle@gogsf.com.Lay can be reached at (614) 364-5216 or blay@gogsf.com.GSF Mortgage continues to expand and is currently looking to fill a number of positions throughout the United States including branch managers, mortgage underwriters and mortgage processors. If you are looking for a dynamic company with a great work culture, benefits and a remarkable reputation, please visit gogsf.com/careers.# # #GSF Mortgage is an established and experienced direct mortgage lender with more than 23 years of lending experience. We continue to serve the next generation of homeowners by designing and maintaining a solution based and efficient Mortgage process. We pride ourselves on consistency and integrity, which is why the average tenure of a GSF employee is more than 10 years. With over 40 locations nationwide, our team continues to grow and thrive. Interested in finding out more about us? Visit us at GoGSF.com and check out our available career opportunities.