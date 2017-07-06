 
Summer Camp for Kids is Back at Coral Beach Resort Sharjah

The hugely popular annual Summer Camp for children is back at the Coral Beach Resort Sharjah.
 
 
AL BARSHA, UAE - July 12, 2017 - PRLog -- The hugely popular annual Summer Camp for children is back at the Coral Beach Resort Sharjah. Packed with a whole lot of exciting activities for kids, it runs from July to August (subject to availability), from Sunday to Thursday. The camp hours are from 9am to 4pm (excluding public holidays) for age group of 4 to 11 years old children and 7.30am to 2pm for 1 to 3 years old toddlers.

In addition to the standard programme, many new activities are being offered at the camp that have been carefully planned keeping in mind the children's interests and holistic development.

Haytham Aziz, Hotel Manager, Coral Beach Resort Sharjah, said, "Like every year, this time too our summer camp has turned out to be extremely successful. The entire programmed is tailored to help children develop and enhance their creative and sports skills and knowledge. Our aim is to offer children something different than what they learn at school while giving them a good time by getting them engaged in fun-filled activities.

The month-long creative training programme can be availed at remarkably affordable prices for both members and non-members on daily, weekly and monthly enrollment rates. Those who wish to enroll their children should fill in the registration form available at the resort and submit it along with the fee at the earliest. Since seats are limited, the enrolment will be granted on first-come-first serve basis.

SUMMER CAMP

• From July to August (subject to availability), Sunday to Thursday 9am to 4pm (Excluding Public Holidays)
• For Kids 4-11 years old and Toddlers 1-3 years old
• Camp Activities:

• Kids (Nature Crafts, Young chefs' programs, Kid's Fitness, Swimming Classes, Excursion & Fun Trips Northern Emirates with healthy meals and snacks for kids
• Toddlers (Story Time, Nap Time - there is a special room for the kids to rest or sleep) and other similar activities except swimming and excursion

• Registration Rates

Kids

Non-Members' Rates  Members' Rates
AED 1600 – 4 weeks  AED 1,450 – 4 weeks
AED 550 - weekly  AED 450 - weekly
AED 150 - daily  AED 120 - daily

Toddlers

Rates

Rates are inclusive of 1camp shirt and lunch buffet. Timings are from 7.30am to 2pm. AED 50/- additional for each hour.
AED 1,700 – 4 weeks
AED 500 - weekly
AED 120 - daily

About Coral Beach Resort Sharjah

The Coral Beach Resort Sharjah recently underwent a complete refurbishment of rooms and facilities that has given it a brand new appeal. The deluxe resort features 156 spacious rooms, many with panoramic sea-view. A major attraction is the wide repertoire of dining options with menus to cater to every taste. The resort is located on one of the emirate's principal sand beaches and features a range of leisure activities for all ages, including the Rimal Club, state-of-the-art fitness centre, children's pool, indoor playroom and complimentary Kid's Club as well as tennis (By Clark Francis Tennis Academy), badminton, volleyball and two outdoor swimming pools.

For more information about the hotel, visit hmhhotelgroup.com/coralbeachresortsharjah

or https://www.hmhhotelgroup.com/subscribenow

For media contact:

Hina Bakht

Vice President

MPJ (Marketing Pro-Junction)

Mob: 050 697 5146

h.bakht@mpj-pr.com

http://www.mpj-pr.com

Media Contact
Marketing Pro Junction
+971502093801
***@gmail.com
