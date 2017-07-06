News By Tag
Summer Camp for Kids is Back at Coral Beach Resort Sharjah
The hugely popular annual Summer Camp for children is back at the Coral Beach Resort Sharjah.
In addition to the standard programme, many new activities are being offered at the camp that have been carefully planned keeping in mind the children's interests and holistic development.
Haytham Aziz, Hotel Manager, Coral Beach Resort Sharjah, said, "Like every year, this time too our summer camp has turned out to be extremely successful. The entire programmed is tailored to help children develop and enhance their creative and sports skills and knowledge. Our aim is to offer children something different than what they learn at school while giving them a good time by getting them engaged in fun-filled activities.
The month-long creative training programme can be availed at remarkably affordable prices for both members and non-members on daily, weekly and monthly enrollment rates. Those who wish to enroll their children should fill in the registration form available at the resort and submit it along with the fee at the earliest. Since seats are limited, the enrolment will be granted on first-come-first serve basis.
SUMMER CAMP
• From July to August (subject to availability)
• For Kids 4-11 years old and Toddlers 1-3 years old
• Camp Activities:
• Kids (Nature Crafts, Young chefs' programs, Kid's Fitness, Swimming Classes, Excursion & Fun Trips Northern Emirates with healthy meals and snacks for kids
• Toddlers (Story Time, Nap Time - there is a special room for the kids to rest or sleep) and other similar activities except swimming and excursion
• Registration Rates
• Kids
Non-Members' Rates Members' Rates
AED 1600 – 4 weeks AED 1,450 – 4 weeks
AED 550 - weekly AED 450 - weekly
AED 150 - daily AED 120 - daily
• Toddlers
Rates
Rates are inclusive of 1camp shirt and lunch buffet. Timings are from 7.30am to 2pm. AED 50/- additional for each hour.
AED 1,700 – 4 weeks
AED 500 - weekly
AED 120 - daily
About Coral Beach Resort Sharjah
The Coral Beach Resort Sharjah recently underwent a complete refurbishment of rooms and facilities that has given it a brand new appeal. The deluxe resort features 156 spacious rooms, many with panoramic sea-view. A major attraction is the wide repertoire of dining options with menus to cater to every taste. The resort is located on one of the emirate's principal sand beaches and features a range of leisure activities for all ages, including the Rimal Club, state-of-the-
For more information about the hotel, visit hmhhotelgroup.com/
or https://www.hmhhotelgroup.com/
For media contact:
Hina Bakht
Vice President
MPJ (Marketing Pro-Junction)
Mob: 050 697 5146
h.bakht@mpj-
http://www.mpj-
Media Contact
Marketing Pro Junction
+971502093801
***@gmail.com
