Amazon's new logistics centre will be protected from overvoltages with At3w devices

Contact

Aplicaciones Tecnologicas SA

***@at3w.com Aplicaciones Tecnologicas SA

End

-- The new logistics centre of Amazon is located in El Prat de Llobregat, Barcelona and will open on October 4. During its construction, 25 electrical panels have been installed with our surge protective devices.The devices used, most of them from the ATSHOCK (https://lightningprotection-at3w.com/products/surge-protection/type-1/s2xat2xp2101)and ATSUB (https://lightningprotection-at3w.com/products/surge-protection/type-2/s2xat2xp2102)families, are tested and certified by independent laboratories in accordance with UNE-EN 61643-11 and in compliance with current national and international regulations (UNE-EN 62305 and UNE 21186) which ensures the quality, reliability and durability of the protectors.The construction of this infrastructure is developed on an area of 63,000 square meters and works will have taken over a year upon completion. From this centre, Amazon intends to supply its products throughout Europe, since it is situated in a key location near the port of Barcelona and El Prat airport.In APLICACIONES TECNOLOGICAS, S.A we are experts in lightning protection systems and lightning rods. We have at your disposal all the existing technology and innovate every day, giving suitable solutions to each particular case. We manufacture our products according to maximum quality standards. Research, innovation and safety are the key factor underlining our leadership and presence the world over.See all our references for transient and permanent surge protectors. ( https://lightningprotection- at3w.com/products/ surge-prote...