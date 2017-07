Global X-Ray Detectors Market Industry Analysis and Forecast to 2024 | Data Bridge Market Research

Global X-Ray Detectors Market, By Product Type (Flat Panel, Computed Radiography, Line Scan, CCD) Portability (Fixed, Mobile) Application, End User, Geography – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024

Global X-Ray Detector Market is expected to reach USD 3,586.2 million by 2024 from USD 2,250.0 million in 2016, at a CAGR of 6.0% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024.The new market report contains data for historic years 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.· Agfa Healthcare· Amptek, Inc.· Analogic Corporation· Canon Inc.· Detection Technology Oyj· Fujifilm Medical Systems· Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.· Konica Minolta, Inc.· Moxtek, Inc.· Perkinelmer, Inc.· Rigaku Corporation· Teledyne DALSA Inc.· Thales Group· Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.· Toshiba Corporation· Varian Medical Systems· Yxlon International GmbHThe Global X-Ray Detector Market is segmented on the basis of type, application, end user, and geography.On the basis of product type the global x-ray detectors market is segmented into flat panel detectors (FPD), computed radiography detectors (CRD), line scan detectors and, charged coupled devices detectors (CCD).Based on portability, the x-ray detectors market is segmented into fixed detectors and portable detectors.On the basis of application the market is segmented into medical imaging, dental imaging, security, veterinary and, industrial.Based on end-user the market is segmented into hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, clinics, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM's) and ICU.The Global X-Ray Detectors Market is highly competitive and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market.