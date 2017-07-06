 
Global X-Ray Detectors Market Industry Analysis and Forecast to 2024 | Data Bridge Market Research

Global X-Ray Detectors Market, By Product Type (Flat Panel, Computed Radiography, Line Scan, CCD) Portability (Fixed, Mobile) Application, End User, Geography – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024
 
 
DALLAS - July 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Global X-Ray Detector Market is expected to reach USD 3,586.2 million by 2024 from USD 2,250.0 million in 2016, at a CAGR of 6.0% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024.The new market report contains data for historic years 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.


Major Companies Operating in the global x-ray detector market are:

·         Agfa Healthcare

·         Amptek, Inc.

·         Analogic Corporation

·         Canon Inc.

·         Detection Technology Oyj

·         Fujifilm Medical Systems

·         Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.

·         Konica Minolta, Inc.

·         Moxtek, Inc.

·         Perkinelmer, Inc.

·         Rigaku Corporation

·         Teledyne DALSA Inc.

·         Thales Group

·         Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

·         Toshiba Corporation

·         Varian Medical Systems

·         Yxlon International GmbH

The Global X-Ray Detector Market is segmented on the basis of type, application, end user, and geography.

On the basis of product type the global x-ray detectors market is segmented into flat panel detectors (FPD), computed radiography detectors (CRD), line scan detectors and, charged coupled devices detectors (CCD).

Based on portability, the x-ray detectors market is segmented into fixed detectors and portable detectors.

On the basis of application the market is segmented into medical imaging, dental imaging, security, veterinary and, industrial.

Based on end-user the market is segmented into hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, clinics, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM's) and ICU.

The Global X-Ray Detectors Market is highly competitive and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market.

Browse Full Report: http://databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/medical-devic...

Related Report:

Global Orthodontic Supplies Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024

Report Access:http://databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/medical-devic...

About Data Bridge Market Research:

Data Bridge Market Research (http://databridgemarketresearch.com/) set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Contact:

Ankit Singh

Data Bridge Market Research

Tel: +1-888-387-2818

Email: Sales@databridgemarketresearch.com

Investor: investors@databridgemarketresearch.com

Visit Blog: http://databridgemarketresearch.com/blog/

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/data-bridge-market-research

Contact
Shubham Dwivedi
SEO Analyst
+1-888-387-2818
sales@databridgemarketresearch.com
