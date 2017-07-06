News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Global X-Ray Detectors Market Industry Analysis and Forecast to 2024 | Data Bridge Market Research
Global X-Ray Detectors Market, By Product Type (Flat Panel, Computed Radiography, Line Scan, CCD) Portability (Fixed, Mobile) Application, End User, Geography – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024
Major Companies Operating in the global x-ray detector market are:
· Agfa Healthcare
· Amptek, Inc.
· Analogic Corporation
· Canon Inc.
· Detection Technology Oyj
· Fujifilm Medical Systems
· Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.
· Konica Minolta, Inc.
· Moxtek, Inc.
· Perkinelmer, Inc.
· Rigaku Corporation
· Teledyne DALSA Inc.
· Thales Group
· Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
· Toshiba Corporation
· Varian Medical Systems
· Yxlon International GmbH
The Global X-Ray Detector Market is segmented on the basis of type, application, end user, and geography.
On the basis of product type the global x-ray detectors market is segmented into flat panel detectors (FPD), computed radiography detectors (CRD), line scan detectors and, charged coupled devices detectors (CCD).
Based on portability, the x-ray detectors market is segmented into fixed detectors and portable detectors.
On the basis of application the market is segmented into medical imaging, dental imaging, security, veterinary and, industrial.
Based on end-user the market is segmented into hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, clinics, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM's) and ICU.
The Global X-Ray Detectors Market is highly competitive and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market.
Browse Full Report: http://databridgemarketresearch.com/
Related Report:
Global Orthodontic Supplies Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024
Report Access:http://databridgemarketresearch.com/
About Data Bridge Market Research:
Data Bridge Market Research (http://databridgemarketresearch.com/)
Contact:
Ankit Singh
Data Bridge Market Research
Tel: +1-888-387-2818
Email: Sales@databridgemarketresearch.com
Investor: investors@databridgemarketresearch.com
Visit Blog: http://databridgemarketresearch.com/
Follow us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/
Contact
Shubham Dwivedi
SEO Analyst
+1-888-387-2818
sales@databridgemarketresearch.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse